Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is a patriot. He saved the United Mine Workers of America pensions and health care. I am confident that he can help save our democracy by passing commonsense reforms that root out corruption, stop dark money and protect the freedom to vote.
Manchin has been a leader on voting rights for years. As secretary of state for West Virginia, he implemented the federal Help America Vote Act, demonstrating his understanding that lifting up best practices and bringing resources out to the states is not some federal government takeover, as some claim. Rather, it’s a way to empower and strengthen the state level administration of elections.
And today, Manchin continues to demonstrate that same measured leadership, urging his colleagues to consider an important set of changes to strengthen legislation to root out dark money and protect the right to vote. He understands the need for action, the importance of getting something done for American democracy and the value in coming to the negotiating table to iron out differences.
The reforms that Manchin is offering mirror many of those he brought to West Virginia as secretary of state decades ago — from modernizing voter registration systems to easing the process of absentee voting.
He understands more than anyone that we must take swift, bipartisan action to restore our democracy, and that we need a bill that fully ends the scourge of dark money and the partisan divide in our politics. This is only the beginning of the debate on robust federal voting and campaign finance reform, and we are lucky to have Manchin’s commitment to getting this done.
For too long, we have allowed bad actors to infiltrate our political systems, spending untraceable dark money to elect their preferred candidates. This drowns out the voices of West Virginians, making it harder for us to play a role in our own elections. And, again, this is an area where Manchin has proven himself as a decades-long leader. As governor in 2005, he steered legislation that enforced the disclosure of high-paying, out-of-state donors and corporate contributors, making West Virginia one of the first states to do so.
Of course, since 2005, we’ve seen the problems of dark money and corruption in our political system grow even worse. Election after election, money floods our state from far-off, shadowy donors. Manchin knows that it is time to put an end to these practices that threaten our democracy and the voices of hardworking West Virginians.
On each of these issues, Manchin is following in the footsteps of his mentor, late Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., who fervently believed in the power of smart policymaking to empower voters, lift up small donors and meet people in their community, and end the disturbing role that dark money plays in our political system.
Manchin understands that action is required. It is why he is at the negotiating table, working to iron out a comprehensive solution on such critical legislation. As discussions are held in the weeks ahead, we know who will be fighting for the interests of West Virginia voters. Special interests are fighting for the wealthy and well-connected insiders.
Decades of leadership on these issues situate Manchin as the one to get this done. We need to let him know that we appreciate all of his efforts to protect what is appearing to be our fragile democracy. We must not take our form of government for granted.