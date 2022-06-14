West Virginians built this country. For generations, miners working day in and day out have powered American industry to make our economy the largest, most dynamic and most innovative in the world.
Coal-fired power stations enabled American iron and steel factories to make the tanks and ships we needed to win the wars of the 20th century and cement the United States as the globe’s foremost military power. West Virginians have kept the lights on, the economy growing and our troops equipped.
Coal is still the second-largest source for U.S. electricity generation, making up 22% of it in 2021. We’ll keep mining coal until there is none left in the ground, but there are other opportunities beckoning for our state that will position us to be a driving force behind American innovation, prosperity and security in the 21st century: critical minerals and lithium-ion battery production. Growing these industries will create jobs, generate revenue and position us to seize the benefits of the fourth industrial revolution.
Critical minerals, which include cobalt, lithium, rare earths and several other metals are fundamental to high technologies. F-35 fighter jets, medical equipment, computers and critical technology and products require these minerals to be produced. A secure and reliable supply of these resources is absolutely vital.
But today, our supply chains are insecure. We depend on dictatorial China for our critical minerals, with Beijing owning roughly 90% of the world’s rare earth elements and providing the United States with 80% of its supply. It also dominates the global lithium and cobalt supplies.
Allowing China to control our supply of these vital resources is like letting the fox guard the hen house. We’ve seen how Beijing weaponizes its manufacturing and production dominance. U.S. reliance on China for personal-protection equipment and China’s subsequent export restrictions on these products and supply chain disruptions left our doctors without face masks or protective equipment during the pandemic.
Going one step further, China has even considered restricting pharmaceutical exports to the United States, potentially imperiling Americans’ access to lifesaving medicines.
China blocked exports of rare earths to Japan over a maritime dispute, targeted Lithuania with economic warfare and cut off American agriculture imports to hurt U.S. farmers. China’s track record should concern us all. Should we really trust the Chinese with our supply of critical minerals? No way.
We need to prioritize domestic production. West Virginia already is. And policymakers can take targeted actions to accelerate it.
Researchers at West Virginia University have pioneered technology to extract rare earth elements from the acid mine drainage found at coal mines. They have secured federal funding to advance this technology. They estimate that West Virginia could produce 400 tons of rare earth elements yearly from coal waste. Expanding this technology in three other states could raise this number up to 2,200 tons per year, a significant portion of the 15,000 tons used annually.
This demand will only increase as the country and the world electrify vehicle fleets and become more dependent on other renewable energies, which require lithium-ion batteries to store power. Cobalt and lithium are essential inputs for these batteries.
I’m grateful for our leaders, like Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who has been a leading voice in Congress to bolster domestic critical mineral and lithium battery production. He also helped bring the energy startup SPARKZ’s battery plant to West Virginia, creating at least 350 jobs in the state. The United Mine Workers of America will help recruit and train dislocated miners to work at this factory. This means good, union jobs in an industry that’s pivotal to American success. That’s a win.
The Biden administration also is working to develop U.S. supply chains in these key areas. President Joe Biden issued an executive order to accomplish this goal last year, and announced major public and private investments in domestic production of critical minerals earlier this year.
Beyond the critical minerals and batteries, automakers also have created factories to build other electric vehicle parts in West Virginia. Our state can become a hub for the cars of tomorrow. Smart policies can make this a reality.
Biden called on Congress to pass legislation to establish electric vehicle tax credits. These will incentivize Americans to purchase electric vehicles, which will boost demand for critical minerals and finished lithium-ion batteries. Anyone interested in developing these industries in West Virginia, and making electric vehicles less expensive for consumers, should support this measure.
We have the workers, the skills, expertise and the natural resources for our state to host the full supply chain for these goods that will drive our future. Our ingenuity and capabilities, paired with crafty government policies, can forge a new-generation economy in West Virginia.