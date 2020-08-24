One hundred years ago, the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, was signed into law. West Virginia’s story in this historic occasion was an interesting one. In 2010, the 90th anniversary, the Sunday Gazette-Mail ran a gripping story of state senator Jesse Bloch’s role in our state’s ratification of the amendment in 1920.
The approval of 36 states was required. Thirty-three had ratified. The West Virginia Senate was deadlocked. Senator Bloch’s vote was needed for passage. He and his wife were vacationing in California and he was hastily summoned, as the pro-sufferage senators fought to stay in session. After several days by train, according to the Gazette-Mail, the Wheeling senator entered the chamber on March 10 to a standing ovation. The room was filled with suffragists, and one pinned a yellow flower to his lapel. The Senate voted to reconsider the measure, and, at 6:10 p.m., West Virginia ratified the amendment — the 34th state to do so. In 1971, Congress established Women’s Equality Day as Aug. 26.
Today, more women vote than men, and the women’s vote has been and could again be the tipping point for election outcomes. However, the vote is but one part of the equation. Until women have a seat at the table, they will continue to be a part of the menu. Although we have elected some quality female minds to the Legislature, West Virginia ranks last in numbers of women in state government. We are possibly the only state (I haven’t researched it) where all of our congressional challengers are women. This is a big deal.
I have never advocated voting for women just because they are female. But, for me, choosing a candidate and given that all qualifications are equal in my mind, I’ll vote for the woman. Why? I learned firsthand serving in the Legislature that women approach problems and negotiations uniquely. The perspective women bring to the table is valuable and must be nurtured.
Now, enable us to bring our expertise to the arenas of boardrooms and commissions and, yes, administrations. Whether our next governor is Ben Salango or Jim Justice, let us call on them to diversify their appointments to include more women and people of color. It’s good for us and it’s good for the state. Bring us to the table.