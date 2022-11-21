Since 1990, the federal government has deemed November “American Indian and Alaska Native (or Native American) Heritage Month.” This designation provides a focused opportunity to become better educated on Indigenous peoples and committed to justice for them while acknowledging and celebrating the rich diversity of Native cultures.
Throughout the U.S., important work is underway to counter centuries of injustice and cultural erasure that had rendered living Native Americans, their communities and concerns nearly invisible to the public eye.
Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo), is the country’s first Native American cabinet secretary. Her leadership is invigorating the government’s commitment to Native people, honoring treaties (regarded as the supreme law of the land) and working with the more than 570 federally-recognized sovereign Native Nations on a government-to-government basis. Her office is addressing the crisis of missing or murdered indigenous people in collaboration with Department of Justice, FBI and others — investigating the generational harm associated with federal Indian boarding schools, and removing derogatory, racist place names from federal lands. A recent inventory listed nearly 700 site names that include a term used to slur Native women.
Like Secretary Haaland, newly appointed U.S. Treasurer Marilynn Malerba (Mohegan Indian Tribe); National Park Service Director Charles F. Sams (Cayuse, Walla Walla); U.S. District Court Judge Sunshine Sykes (Navajo Nation); NASA astronaut Nicole Mann (Round Valley Tribes); and innumerable other Native Americans are bringing their indigenous perspectives and invaluable leadership traditions to government service in record numbers.
Thanks to educational efforts by the National Congress of American Indians and other national advocacy groups, several hundred sports teams, from the pros to school districts, have dropped American Indian-themed mascots, names and imagery. Far from purportedly “honoring” American Indians, these practices instead reinforce and perpetuate stereotypes of Native people as part of a mythical past, objectifying and romanticizing aspects of sacred cultural traditions.
Locally, Morgantown Mayor Jenny Selin issued an October proclamation for Indigenous Peoples’ Day, as did hundreds of officials in other cities and states, thus highlighting historic and contemporary Native people. The framers of the U.S. Constitution were inspired by the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Confederacy’s centuries-old model of democratic, representational government. (However, the male framers ignored Haudenosaunee women’s political power to appoint leaders and remove them from office if necessary).
In addition, “Indigenous Appalachia,” an exhibition celebrating 15 Appalachian artists who are indigenous is on display through June 2023 in West Virginia University’s Downtown Library. The exhibit, co-produced with Native scholars and linguists, includes an indigenous land acknowledgement, information on tribes from throughout Appalachia and prompts for discussing complexities associated with library holdings and archives.
The thought-provoking works of American artist Marie Watt (Seneca) are on exhibit at the Art Museum of WVU through mid-December and beginning in spring 2023 WVU’s Evansdale Library will host the exhibit “Hidden No More,” acknowledging the early presence of indigenous and enslaved people in what is now called Evansdale. You’re encouraged to tour these exhibits and enjoy from home the many acclaimed Native American-produced, acted, written and directed films and programs. Likewise, discover the exquisite creations of Native architects, fashion designers, poets and musicians featured in online venues. Indigenous chefs are opening restaurants, giving YouTube demonstrations and publishing cookbooks featuring traditional foods.
With another round of Thanksgiving hype upon us, forget the Pilgrim-Indian tabletop kitsch and fictionalized tales of the Plymouth harvest party. Instead, engage in myth-busting and commit to truth-telling. Get to know your indigenous neighbors. Learn to say thank you from one of several free, online Native language lessons. Read about the Native American Rights Fund, National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center, or IllumiNative. Try a Native American recipe — a WVU chef is teaching students to make a tasty Native American cranberry and wild rice salad. About those two foods and the turkey, potatoes, corn, beans and pumpkin on the holiday menu? Know that they, and approximately 60% of the world’s food supply, originated with Indigenous North America.
While giving thanks, I encourage you to include those who loved this land for millennia before European colonization. Their models of stewardship and sustainability inform today’s essential dialogs on healing the planet. Their modern-day, equally committed descendants, in West Virginia and elsewhere, deserve strong allies who’ll work beside them to increase understanding, respect, and justice, creating a future that evokes gratitude from all.