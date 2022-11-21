Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Since 1990, the federal government has deemed November “American Indian and Alaska Native (or Native American) Heritage Month.” This designation provides a focused opportunity to become better educated on Indigenous peoples and committed to justice for them while acknowledging and celebrating the rich diversity of Native cultures.

Throughout the U.S., important work is underway to counter centuries of injustice and cultural erasure that had rendered living Native Americans, their communities and concerns nearly invisible to the public eye.

Stories you might like

Bonnie M. Brown is coordinator of the West Virginia University Native American Studies Program.

Recommended for you