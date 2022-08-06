Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The rivers and tributaries that cut through West Virginia’s mountains are a distinct part of our landscape. We use them to transport goods and people, for fishing and whitewater rafting. But where there is water, there can be flooding. And extreme rainfall caused by a warming climate is making the flooding worse and more frequent.

I’m a native of the southern West Virginia coalfields. I was born and raised in Mingo County, so I know what happens when the rain keeps falling fast with nowhere to go. I’ve seen waterways rise above the shorelines that used to define them, and sweep away everything in their path.

Brad Davis is pastor at the First United Methodist Church in Welch.

