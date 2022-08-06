The rivers and tributaries that cut through West Virginia’s mountains are a distinct part of our landscape. We use them to transport goods and people, for fishing and whitewater rafting. But where there is water, there can be flooding. And extreme rainfall caused by a warming climate is making the flooding worse and more frequent.
I’m a native of the southern West Virginia coalfields. I was born and raised in Mingo County, so I know what happens when the rain keeps falling fast with nowhere to go. I’ve seen waterways rise above the shorelines that used to define them, and sweep away everything in their path.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress last year is a good first step toward addressing this problem, but it’s not enough. On the table now is the biggest package in recent history to address climate change, and the largest investment in environmental justice our nation has ever seen. It contains important measures that will help us build an economy that respects working people — with quality union jobs and education, affordable healthcare, and other measures that put West Virginians back to work, so we can take care of our families and contribute to our communities.
That’s what we do as West Virginians, but we can’t keep doing it alone. We need the tools and opportunities to ensure our hard work results in livable wages, good benefits and respect on the job.
The Inflation Reduction Act also contains investments essential to reviving our region’s struggling manufacturing sector with new clean energy technologies. It will help reduce emissions by 40% by 2030, while creating jobs and new opportunities for those hardest hit by damage to our climate. For too long, too many of us have borne the brunt of the damage to our air, water and soil we rely on to live and raise their families.
I remember the 1977 flood. My dad lost his home on the river bank when the town of Williamson and every community around it got wiped out. My mom lost the hair salon that she owned in West Williamson. I was 5 years old at the time, and living with my mom in her home on one of the few elevated streets in town, along with about 20 other folks who had nowhere else to go. We had no power and no water.
Just a few years later, the 1984 flood put communities along the Tug Fork River under more than 20 feet of water from Welch to Fort Gay. My dad finally moved after the house he rebuilt on that property was destroyed for the second time.
And while flooding has always been a concern in this region, these recent catastrophic floods are not normal. Average rainfall has been steadily increasing for a century. These so-called “hundred-year floods” are coming one after another, with hardly enough time to recover from the last disaster before there’s another one.
West Virginia is particularly vulnerable to the extreme weather caused by climate change. Earlier this summer, a torrential storm caused mass damage and tragedy here in McDowell County, and neighboring Buchanan County, Virginia. And when you are living in valleys, like most of us are, rain is exacerbated by the runoff from the hills.
Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency after high rushing water damaged nearly 100 homes and more than a dozen bridges. There were people stranded with no way in or out, and we dealt with downed trees, power outages and disruption to our potable water.
Any time there’s a major storm, a lot of folks in this area experience the same anxiety and post traumatic stress that I do. The communities up and down the Tug have been hammered for generations. I move around a lot as a member of the United Methodist clergy, and to be honest, before moving into the parsonage along the river here in Welch, I wondered — will it be safe? How often does it flood?
We don’t have time to wait any longer to take bold action to halt the damage to our climate. I’m reminded of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s reference to the “fierce urgency of now.” We have to curb this because it’s not just a risk to future generations. We’re all paying the price here and now for the damage to our climate.
I saw the community spring into action to bring direct care to one another. It’s often necessary and the quickest help you can get. West Virginians know how to use the resources we have to do what we need to. It’s in our DNA to help our neighbors here. But we need federal support. We need our elected leaders to care about West Virginia the way West Virginians care about each other.
Ask anyone around here who encountered the scary and destructive floodwaters, and they’ll tell you: the situation is dire. We need our leaders to get the Inflation Reduction Act over the finish line. It’s time they pull on every lever at their disposal to provide the resources that will help ensure a future where our communities are free from the floods, droughts, storms, and heat waves caused by the damage to our climate.
God mandates that we care for the gift of creation, and love our neighbors. And it is clear that we are all being hurt by the increasingly extreme weather events that are taking place multiple times in short time spans. If Congress cares at all about West Virginian families, our children and future generations, then they have to reimagine Appalachia and pass the Inflation Reduction Act. It won’t solve all of our problems, but it’s another step in the right direction. And we don’t have any more time to waste.