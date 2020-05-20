Brandon Dennison: Opportunities will be there after COVID-19 (Opinion)

Just over 10 years ago, Appalachia, recovering from the devastation of the 2008-09 recession, was at a crossroads: We could cling to the coal-based economy that our community had relied on for decades and ignore coal’s bleak future, or, acknowledging that coal does not define the character and resilience of a community, take advantage of the opportunity to rebuild from the ground up.
Opting for the latter, Coalfield Development was created and, with it, new businesses, jobs and skills to power Appalachia into the future.
Today’s pandemic has brought together public and private sectors in unprecedented ways in communities across the globe. Building Coalfield Development in the aftermath of one crisis provided us with an adaptable business model that has helped us continue to meet the needs of the community.
While we’ve scaled down our operations to protect the health of workers and families, we have found new ways to use skills and tools: Refresh Appalachia, our sustainable-agriculture company, is providing access to healthy meals through a new mobile pick-up program; SustainU, our T-shirt company, is sewing masks for health care workers and donating extra materials to local hospitals; Saw’s Edge, our woodshop, is designing emergency beds that to address hospital overflow.
Even amidst a crisis, Coalfield is able to continue its mission to help Appalachia thrive.
As elected officials turn to post-pandemic rebuilding efforts, they should take full advantage of the chance to build a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable American economy. Coalfield is proof that investing in community-led, adaptable enterprises creates a foundation for long-term growth and prosperity. COVID-19 is not our first global crisis, nor is it our last. Now is the chance to ensure Americans are equipped to meet the next challenge and come out stronger.
What does this look like? First, we absolutely cannot force a return to the past. Bailing out the coal industry and propping up dirty fossil fuels should be a nonstarter. We must respond to a global health crisis by investing in industries that prioritize the health and safety of the public.
That is not the coal industry, which has consistently put profits over people by ignoring coal’s deadly health effects and endangered communities with ailments that leave them more vulnerable to COVID-19. No amount of favors to the coal industry will change the fact that coal is not coming back. It’s time Congress recognizes what we are seeing — and showing — on the ground: Moving beyond coal is essential to moving beyond COVID-19.
Second, we must invest in the long game. At Coalfield, our success has come from a model built on ground-up growth for years, not months. Establishing local leadership, investing in local workers and garnering community support sets up an enterprise that is built to last.
Third, any investment in job training must be paired with actual jobs. It is a waste of time and resources to train someone for a job that does not exist. Additionally, investments should focus on workforces or sectors that have a proven opportunity to scale in the years ahead. At Coalfield, we built a social enterprise strategy that ensures every person we train will fill a role where their new skills are needed and prioritized sectors where we know there’s a future for growth.
This can help us not only rebuild in the wake of the pandemic, but be better prepared to deal with other looming global crises, like climate change. Scientists and economists have sounded the alarm for years: Our global climate is rapidly changing and humans are the cause.
We must make major changes now to the way we live and operate to avoid dire consequences. This is our chance. We have the opportunity to invest in a green economy and clean energy infrastructure that sets us up for success long into the future.
Installing solar panels and making buildings more energy efficient are jobs that work in all communities. Plus, they give us lower energy bills and less air pollution. Any stimulus package that’s going to work must invest in a clean, renewable economy.
We’re taking things one day at a time, but I’m incredibly grateful to have an organization that can help make hard times a bit easier for Appalachia — the same goal we started with a decade ago. We know there are major challenges we’ve yet to face; it’s my hope that we do everything possible now to make things smoother for generations to come.