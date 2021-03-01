“Operation Save our Wisdom” has a nice ring to it and, to be fair, it seems to have been chosen to acknowledge and honor the wisdom of West Virginia’s elderly citizens.
The state has been receiving national attention for the successful effort made to vaccinate those who live in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. But what about other highly vulnerable populations?
It is well known that people living in congregate settings are particularly vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19, so making the effort to go out to nursing homes and assisted-living facilities to vaccinate residents and staff is commendable. However, there is another group of people living in congregate situations in our state who are equally vulnerable, but, despite the best efforts of several advocacy organizations to get them prioritized, it has not happened.
Those are people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities. Many of these people are still waiting to be vaccinated. Various parts of the state government know the location of each intermediate care facility and each waiver group home, yet we continue to hear they are trying to figure out how to get the vaccine to the citizens who live in those settings.
Did they not figure it out once before? Why would the same process that put the state in the national spotlight not work for these folks?
Throughout history, people with intellectual and other disabilities have been pitied, shunned, ignored, mistreated, hidden away and even physically harmed.
In many parts of our country during this pandemic, advocacy organizations have had to go to court to fight for the rights of people with developmental and other disabilities to receive medical treatment if they contracted COVID-19.
In West Virginia, we have not been given the state’s emergency medical plan, which spells out which services will be provided to whom if the need becomes greater than the resources available. Fortunately, it has not come to that.
Besides those people living in congregate settings, many with intellectual and other disabilities are at an enhanced risk of serious illness or death if they contract the virus. Studies have shown that people with Down syndrome are at increased risk, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made them a priority.
Others with disabilities who also have serious accompanying health conditions and/or who receive home- and community-based services and have workers coming in and out of their homes are similarly vulnerable. Yet, at this point and despite our best efforts, they have not been made a prioritized group and no special effort is being made to vaccinate them.
To date, we are being told people with disabilities should be vaccinated with their age group. For some, this might be too late.