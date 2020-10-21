What a difference seven months makes.
In mid-March, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention touted new data showing a decline in fatal drug overdoses — the first such drop in nearly three decades, and one due almost entirely to a drop in deaths from prescription opioid painkillers.
Fast forward to fall 2020, and a coronavirus outbreak that many thought (or at least hoped) would be long gone has instead infected nearly 8 million and killed 220,000 in this country alone — seemingly reversing the gains the CDC so recently sought to celebrate.
In May, as the Gazette-Mail has reported, paramedics across West Virginia responded to more than 1,000 calls of suspected overdoses. That’s an increase of more than 50% from the previous year, and hundreds more calls than in any other month in the previous two years, according to the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy.
It’s not just here. According to the American Medical Association, more than 40 states have recorded post-pandemic increases in fatal opioid overdoses.The pandemic has uprooted our support networks, accelerating an epidemic of loneliness that already was plenty harmful on its own. At first, people felt uneasy and afraid, like we were in a movie where the apocalypse was about to happen. As time went on, loneliness and sadness turned to grief. We collectively grieved the loss of many things in our lives that made us happy.
We couldn’t do the things we want to do, travel to the places we want to go or spend time with those we love. People lost their jobs and businesses, and, with those, lost their sense of purpose, security and self-esteem.
For those in treatment for substance use disorders, community connection is vital to the recovery process. But social distancing requirements have meant fewer in-person visits to treatment centers, 12-step meetings and other support groups, fraying the chance to make such crucial connections when they’re needed the most. The pandemic also has shut down many recovery residences, which provide critical housing for those with substance use disorder.
I had the opportunity to share this sobering update recently week at a virtual Access to Justice Forum hosted by the Legal Services Corp., a federally funded nonprofit that is the largest funder of legal-aid programs across the country.
Joining me as a panelist in the discussion on providing legal services during COVID-19 to those with opioid use disorders was Lois Vance, a treatment manager at Cabin Creek Health Center.
The clinic in Dawes and Legal Aid of West Virginia, my employer, collaborate on this medical-legal partnership that essentially embeds me as a lawyer into recovery-health settings to work on the civil legal needs of patients.
We help clients get their driver’s licenses back or expunge old criminal records to help them find a job. We work with domestic violence survivors, parents in recovery trying to gain or maintain custody of their kids, and those fighting housing and workplace discrimination on the basis of their recovery.
Much of that work is fueled by my presence at the clinic. But while I now maintain a virtual presence and take calls from patients, we lost several months of on-site visits during the shift. And I still don’t have the luxury of saying to a group of patients, “Please come speak with me during the break if you need anything.”
While our collective national and global attention remains squarely focused on the pandemic (as it should), the opioid epidemic has festered and spread like an open wound. Recovery organizations and community partners are doing everything they can but, as the world continues to reopen and recover from the effects of the pandemic, West Virginia and the rest of the country must continue to remember that helping people recover from substance use disorder remains one of our biggest challenges.