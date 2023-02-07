When my fourth-generation Raleigh County husband and I bought our first home together in Morgantown five years ago, I was sure we were the future of West Virginia.
We are a newly married, fully employed young couple. We’re active in our community, diligently voting and taxpaying, and generally living the Mountaineer dream. When Gov. Jim Justice announced his Ascend program to attract other young, remote professionals like myself just a few years later, I really believed in the Mountain State renaissance. But as our state’s government grows increasingly more restrictive, these two Mountaineers are looking elsewhere.
Last week, West Virginia’s House of Delegates quickly passed a piece of legislation titled House Bill 2007, a prejudiced political stunt masquerading as harm reduction. Its sponsors would have folks believe that they’re out to protect our vulnerable West Virginia children from predatory, gender-swapping physicians. But at its best, this bill is a performative voter-grab. At its worst — the unfortunate reality — it is another attempt to impede the rights and freedoms of West Virginians.
When this bill was announced, I’ll admit I was confused. Why, less than one month into the year, was a bill about gender identity taking priority over decisions on income tax, infrastructure project funding and other matters important to all West Virginians? When the public hearing was scheduled, I decided to see for myself.
What I saw was astounding. With just 48-hours notice, hundreds of members and allies of the very population this bill claims to protect filled our Capitol. They spoke deeply and passionately in opposition to the bill, sharing stories of themselves or loved ones who rely on the care that HB 2007 seeks to ban. To my knowledge, not one of the bill’s sponsors was in the room to hear their stories, and yet it was passed the next day.
One message of this bill and of the state’s political machine rings clear: Our government does not respect West Virginia parents. This bill directly inhibits a family’s ability to access evidence-based care for a child with gender dysphoria, a serious diagnosis not taken lightly by parents or care providers. This is not the state’s first attempt to restrict equal access to medical care, and begs the question: “What’s next?”
The House of Delegates has now weaponized a marginalized community for political advancement while knowingly putting today’s trans adolescents at risk. The prospect of being a mother in a state where legislators would willfully impede a parent from caring for their child to the fullest extent is frightening.
My husband and I are planning for our future and our family, but if we intend to live by our state’s motto, “Montani Semper Liberi,” we won’t be long for West Virginia.