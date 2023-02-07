Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

When my fourth-generation Raleigh County husband and I bought our first home together in Morgantown five years ago, I was sure we were the future of West Virginia.

We are a newly married, fully employed young couple. We’re active in our community, diligently voting and taxpaying, and generally living the Mountaineer dream. When Gov. Jim Justice announced his Ascend program to attract other young, remote professionals like myself just a few years later, I really believed in the Mountain State renaissance. But as our state’s government grows increasingly more restrictive, these two Mountaineers are looking elsewhere.

Brenna Lynch lives in Morgantown. 

