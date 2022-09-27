Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

This spring, as schools in West Virginia were completing their school year, I had a sudden realization that members of the class of 2022 were newborns when I graduated from high school. Talk about a punch to the gut and a stark reality check that time truly flies.

That prompted me, however, to dust off my John Marshall High School yearbook and look through some memories from nearly two decades ago.

Stories you might like

Brian Dayton is vice president of policy and advocacy for the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

Recommended for you