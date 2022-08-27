Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The new college football season is upon us, and it comes at a moment of considerable upheaval.

Longstanding allegiances are being disposed of, with schools like the University of Texas and UCLA announcing their departures from their historical conferences for wealthier pastures. Meanwhile, student-athletes, gaining more power and knowledge, are navigating the waters of endorsement deals to finally get some compensation for their labor.

Brian Wakamo is an inequality researcher at the Institute for Policy Studies. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

