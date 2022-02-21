The recent passage of Senate Bill 4, which repeals the ban on nuclear power plants in West Virginia, is long overdue.
As a past state senator, I spent years, to no avail, proposing legislation that would eliminate this ban. I always felt West Virginia was inconsistent in challenging other states that had adverse positions on coal while, at the same time, banning the construction of nuclear power plants. Times are changing, and West Virginia is beginning to realize it is not an island unto itself.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Henshaw, R-Clay, deserve praise for their leadership in championing this progressive legislation, as does Gov. Jim Justice, who signed the legislation into law.
As a seasoned coal operator, Justice intimately understands the challenges facing the industry. He also understands the state needs to stay competitive in a rapidly changing energy environment. His comments to the Legislature urging its members to watch these developments carefully “to ensure appropriate regulatory and safety measures are in place as new technologies are developed and implemented” is wise counsel. SB 4 is as much about the present as it is the future.
Small modular reactors will be significant in the expanded role of nuclear energy in the coming decade. The Good Energy Collective’s policy report, titled, “Opportunities for Coal Communities Through Nuclear Energy: An Early Look,” identifies coal plants that appear suitable for repowering by SMRs. Interestingly, none are identified in West Virginia, as compared to the five identified in Ohio, four in Kentucky, two in Virginia and one in Pennsylvania.
If for no other reason, this is an opportunity for economic growth, good-paying jobs and environmental justice that our coal-based communities deserve.
The Virginia legislature is considering a nuclear energy strategic plan. I respectfully urge our governor and legislators to make this a priority. Preparing for the future starts with researching all possibilities that can be put on the table. There is considerable due diligence and policy formulation that requires immediate attention.
As the governor has said, the state needs to be ready, from a regulatory and safety perspective, to address the opportunities before us. It is not about historically being a major energy producing state, it is about staying ahead of the curve and adapting as economic and technological energy opportunities present themselves.
The passage of SB 4 is a good start, but it is only a start.