According to a newly released study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60% of Americans have been infected with COVID-19 as of February. This surprising revelation indicates that a large proportion of the population has been infected without realizing it — either with an asymptomatic case or a mild case that was written off as something else, like seasonal allergies.
This is alarming, because 30% to 60% of patients with mild or asymptomatic acute cases develop long COVID. Additionally, there are about 200 symptoms associated with long COVID, which are very diverse and ambiguous, in the sense that they are not unique to long COVID. Undoubtedly, countless people suffer from ambiguous symptoms, without considering the possibility that they have long COVID, because they are unaware they ever had acute COVID. It’s advisable that anyone suffering from unexplained medical issues take a moment and consider that it might be undiagnosed long COVID.
If you have, or suspect you might have long COVID, the most important thing to know is that our understanding of the condition continues to grow. Initially, patients had trouble getting a diagnosis, or even convincing physicians that the symptoms they were experiencing were real, not psychological. At this point, there is much more of an understanding among the medical community and people in general that long COVID is real.
We also are beginning to understand what is happening with patients, which helps us diagnose and treat the root cause, rather than just the symptoms.
From observation of the more than 20,000 patients with this condition that we have treated, our best understanding is that long COVID occurs when spike proteins of the virus remain in a person’s white blood cells. The spike proteins are not able to reproduce, yet they still cause vascular inflammation and the symptoms we associate with long COVID as the immune system reacts to them.
The white blood cells with spike proteins cross the blood-brain barrier, which causes inflammation in the brain and is likely responsible for neurological symptoms. The spike proteins also circulate throughout the body more rapidly during activity, consistent with many of our patients’ observations that their symptoms become much worse after exercise.
Based on this understanding, we have developed a way to measure a person’s immune profile and objectively diagnose patients using machine learning, and a treatment that responds to the underlying cause of vascular inflammation. This immune profile approach was initially met with skepticism, but is now broadly accepted as a measure of inflammation in long COVID.
For people with long COVID, the most important first step is to get a diagnosis and enroll in a treatment program. It also is very important that patients pace themselves, avoid overexertion and too much physical activity, and try to build breaks into their schedules, until their long COVID is under control and their doctor clears them to return to normal activity. This can be hard for those who previously had an active lifestyle, like so many of our patients, but the setbacks caused by overexertion are harder.
Additionally, there are support resources available for patients in some circumstances, and legal protections are available through many agencies, as well. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice have provided guidance on long COVID and the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Administration for Community Living provides resources for aging Americans, those living with disabilities, and those in assisted-living facilities. The Department of Labor has resources available for employers and employees about workplace accommodations, and the Department of Education has established a resource related to schools and students.
The practical challenges of living with long COVID would be daunting for anyone and, often, those challenges are compounded by the symptoms, such as brain fog. But, as we understand more about long COVID, as it becomes a more widely recognized condition, and as more support groups are established, the path is becoming a little clearer, and more resources are available to those who navigate it.