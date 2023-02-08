The West Virginia Legislature now has lottery jackpot size money coming under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Over $1.3 BILLION. President Biden proposed the Rescue Plan, and Congress passed it to help rescue America from COVID’s harms. From damage to our health systems, schools, small businesses and economy. Now the governor and legislators have to decide how to use that money.
I thank the Legislature for getting involved. Last year lawmakers made sure that allocating gobs of ARPA money wasn’t decided by just one person (the governor). Instead, the whole Legislature participates in the choices. That’s good for all of us. It means that we can talk to our local legislators when they’re home in our districts. We can write, phone or email them. We can tell them our ideas about how that jackpot should be used. When more – instead of fewer – of us are involved, democracy is better off.
The Legislature and the governor have already made some decisions. First, they’re putting a whole bunch of money into broadband access and water and sewer systems. The Rescue Plan encouraged states and local governments to do that with ARPA money. For sure we need those things in West Virginia. Good choices.
Second, the Legislature and the governor are putting a lot of ARPA money into reimbursing state and local governments for tax revenue lost during the pandemic. That’s also specifically authorized by the Rescue Plan Act. There’s a formula to calculate how much was lost compared to the year before the pandemic. It puts a cap on how much Rescue Plan Act money can go back to government.
Then there’s the question of “general economic development.” In this year’s Legislature, House Bill 2883 proposes to park $500 million in the Economic Development Authority. The bill gives no further guidance on how the money would be used.
Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, argues that the best way to help West Virginians overcome the damage from COVID-19 is to build the state’s economy. As the Gazette-Mail described his comments at a recent hearing, Tarr noted the state has a practice of enticing job creators through economic incentive programs. He said it’s about to pay dividends by producing “tens of thousands of jobs,” like those at Nucor in Point Pleasant and Berkshire Hathaway in Ravenswood. Goodness knows, West Virginia needs new investment, new industries, new jobs and a stronger economy. If Tarr wants to use as much ARPA money as possible to do that, I understand his point.
But there’s a problem. The American Rescue Plan Act doesn’t allow its funds to be used for general economic development. Here’s how the U.S. Treasury Department put it: “General economic development – activities that do not respond to negative economic impacts of the pandemic but rather seek to more generally enhance the jurisdiction’s business climate – would generally not be eligible.”
This topic came up in comments on the Treasury’s regulation in its Frequently Asked Questions section. “A commenter argued that interventions should not be limited to individuals or businesses that experienced an economic impact and should instead be used broadly to support economic growth.” The Treasury Department rejected this, and emphasized that “individuals or classes that did not experience a negative economic impact from the public health emergency would not be eligible beneficiaries.” It seems to me that using money to bring in a business that didn’t even exist in West Virginia during the pandemic would not qualify under the Treasury Department’s guidelines.
However much you might like Tarr’s idea for ARPA money, that’s not what Congress passed the Rescue Plan Act to do. It’s like if your mom gave you money to go pick up some hamburger meat and you came home with a chocolate cake instead. Nope, not what the money was for.
And what happens if West Virginia does use the money for things that aren’t allowed, like general economic development? We taxpayers would have to pay back the wrongly spent money. A few years from now how much fun would the Legislature have figuring out how to repay $500 million to the feds?
So now what? What should the Legislature and the governor do with the $500 million of ARPA money that’s been parked in Economic Development line items? As far as I can tell, none of that money has yet been obligated for a particular economic development project. Good thing, since “general economic development” isn’t an allowed ARPA use.
There’s one set of ideas developed by a group of mostly church pastors and their neighbors in Kanawha County. They call themselves the Tuesday Morning Group, and they’ve been thinking about this kind of thing for 20 years. They’ve asked that $300 million of the ARPA money be distributed around the state according to each county’s poverty population. Then the money should be used for specific things like doing local housing rehabilitation work as a job training program. Or WorkForce West Virginia could connect the 50,000 West Virginians ages 16 to 24 who are not in school or jobs to education, job training and employment programs. They have a number of other good ideas also.
These ideas fit perfectly into the Rescue Plan regulations. Treasury regulations “presume” that low and moderate income households were “impacted by the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts.” Examples of uses described in the Rescue Plan regulations include: “programs to address the impacts of lost instructional time;” or “development, repair, and operation of affordable housing services or programs to increase long-term housing security;” or “assistance for individuals who want and are available for work;” or “childcare, early learning services, home visiting, or assistance for child welfare-involved families or foster youth.” ARPA also allows help for small businesses, like “rehabilitation of commercial properties; storefront and façade improvements; technical assistance.” Finally, ARPA allows assistance to tourism, travel, hospitality and other impacted industries, to overcome the damage the pandemic did to them.
So there’s a $500 million jackpot out there, waiting for our Legislature and governor to decide how to use it. They can’t use it for “general economic development.” What do you think are the best ways to use that money? Have a conversation with your local legislators. Talk about how to get your county’s share of that money doing good things in your area. Let’s turn our Powerball daydreams into reality.
Bruce Perrone is a retired lawyer who lives near Frame.