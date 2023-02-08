Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia Legislature now has lottery jackpot-size money coming under the American Rescue Plan Act. Over $1.3 BILLION. President Joe Biden proposed the Rescue Plan, and Congress passed it to help rescue America from COVID’s harms. From damage to our health systems, schools, small businesses and economy. Now, the governor and legislators have to decide how to use that money.

I thank the Legislature for getting involved. Last year, lawmakers made sure that allocating gobs of ARPA money wasn’t decided by just one person (the governor). Instead, the whole Legislature participates in the choices. That’s good for all of us. It means that we can talk to our local legislators when they’re home in our districts. We can write, phone or email them. We can tell them our ideas about how that jackpot should be used. When more — instead of fewer — of us are involved, democracy is better off.

Stories you might like

Bruce Perrone is a retired lawyer who lives near Frame.

Tags

Recommended for you