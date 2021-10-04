Here’s the short, potentially dire message for West Virginia: Electric generating plants using advanced geothermal systems are coming, perhaps within 10 years.
When that happens, West Virginia’s steam coal economy is gone. Dead. Finito. The Big Adios. Roadkill on the highway to the future.
Are we ready for that? Not today. But the reconciliation bill has billions of dollars to support coalfield economies as they move to a better future. The cavalry that can save West Virginia from geothermal is here and ready to start helping, if only our U.S. senators will vote for it.
The Gazette-Mail recently reported that a West Virginia University team of researchers is exploring geothermal energy.
Usually, we think of Earth’s heat popping out only at unusual geological formations. Think Iceland, Hawaii’s volcanoes or Yellowstone’s “most extraordinary collection of hot springs, geysers, mudpots, and fumaroles on Earth” (according to the National Park Service).
But the Gazette-Mail article described that, in West Virginia, “mile-or-more-deep wells can be drilled into underground reservoirs to generate steam and hot water that can be utilized for a variety of applications, including electricity generation, direct use and heating and cooling.”
Does that sound like the deep oil and gas drilling used in the fracking industry today? Well, the Journal of Petroleum Technology — not some tree-hugger pie-in-the-sky outfit — agrees. An article from that publication earlier this year states: “The cutting-edge technological developments in geothermal are devoted to drilling into deeper, hotter and harder rock. Oil and gas expertise and know-how holds the key to cost reduction.”
But it’s more specific than that. In February, the Journal of Petroleum Technology reported that oil giants BP and Chevron had invested in a Canadian geothermal company called Eavor Technologies.
Eavor has been testing “a closed-loop geothermal system” in Calgary. It plans “to scale up and generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 10 million homes by 2030.” BP and Chevron can see that future. What about our senators?
By 2030? That’s less than 10 years. That’s less time than Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been in the Senate.
Remember 10 years ago? In 2011, Osama bin Laden was taken out by the U.S. Navy SEALs. It was WVU’s final season in the Big East Conference and Dana Holgorsen’s first year as the school’s football coach. Earl Ray Tomblin was elected governor. It wasn’t that long ago.
That might be all the time left for West Virginia’s coal economy before advanced geothermal systems wipe out fossil fuels.
Fortunately, the Journal of Petroleum Technology also has some good news for us.
“Eavor’s technology can also be retrofitted to abandoned well sites and to help support the intermittency of other renewable sources of energy.”
This can be accomplished if our coal and gas workers can be retrained to implement advanced geothermal systems in abandoned well sites. And that can happen only if we have the money for retraining and transition.
The money for transition is in the reconciliation bill. The money is “paid for” in the bill, not borrowed from the future. And, according to CNBC, the reconciliation bill has no new taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year.
The bad news? Geothermal is likely to kill what’s left of the West Virginia coal economy sooner, rather than later.
The good news? The cavalry in the reconciliation bill is here to help us build our future, if only Manchin and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., will support it. If this bill is defeated and calamity befalls us in 10 years time, Senators, we’ll be looking at you.