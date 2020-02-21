Brunello, Anderson: WV can improve getting food to hungry kids (Opinion)

“Every child needs nutritious meals in order to achieve their potential.”
This was the simply stated need behind Senate Bill 663, the Feed to Achieve Act, which the West Virginia Legislature passed in 2013.
The bill focused on ensuring that all students have access to meals during and outside the school day. The West Virginia Department of Education’s Office of Child Nutrition has administered the policy in three main parts: Feeding children during the school day; shared-table initiatives (a newer addition); and feeding children outside the school day.
Out-of-school feeding includes things like the National School Lunch Program Afterschool Snack service, Child and Adult Care Food Program Afterschool Meals, Backpack programs and other nontraditional feeding opportunities.
There have been some extremely positive outcomes from the Feed to Achieve Act: West Virginia is leading the nation for the sixth year in a row in the ratio of low-income students who have access to free or reduced-price breakfasts. We were the first state to require all schools to adopt alternative delivery systems (i.e. breakfast in the classroom), to ensure all students get adequate opportunities to eat breakfast each morning.
In addition to implementing successful legislation such as Feed to Achieve, our state has made outstanding efforts to carry out the Community Eligibility Program for schools in high-poverty areas. These qualifying schools provide breakfast and lunch at no charge to any of their students, eliminating the problematic school-meal debt issue. The number of students affected by the CEP increased from 90,000, during the 2012-13 school year, to 209,566 in the current school year.
So, when it comes to feeding kids in innovative ways in the Mountain State, there is clearly a solid foundation to build on.
But we still have a lot of work to do.
According to the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, West Virginia has the sixth-highest rate of child poverty, at 24 percent, as of 2018. Growing up in poverty is one of the greatest threats to healthy child development, and food insecurity and poverty go hand in hand.
In lower-income households, trade-offs are often made between food and other important basic needs, like housing and medical bills, and healthy, nutritional food must often be sacrificed for cheaper options.
Without adequate access to nourishing food, children are at risk for developing chronic diseases, such as obesity, anemia, asthma and other nutrient deficiencies. Persistent hunger is also deeply connected to a child’s ability to learn and thrive socially. According to Feeding America, a child facing hunger is more likely to repeat a grade in elementary school, experience developmental impairments in areas like language and motor skills and have more social and behavioral problems.
Hunger is a relentless, year-round problem but, during the school year, we know it’s lessened because the majority of our kids are receiving consistent free or reduced breakfast and lunch, (and in some schools even an afterschool snack/supper). The summer months, and other times when kids are out of school, are when the problem is intensely exacerbated.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as of 2019, nationally only about one in six children who receives free and reduced meal services during the school year participates in meal programs during the summer — this is about 17 percent.
Despite having over 500 summer feeding sites, as of 2019, the number of food-insecure children being reached with these programs is closer to 10 percent in West Virginia.
Great barriers stand in front of us as we seek to close this gap: The lack of awareness about the available feeding sites is a significant one; transportation is the other obvious (and often insurmountable) obstacle for so many families. (In addition to school-based and nonprofit host sites, some counties have launched mobile feeding vans to meet this need, which is a successful model that we can encourage other counties to adopt).
During the 2020 legislative session, lawmakers might take an important step toward addressing these barriers and closing the summer/out-of-school hunger gap:
“Summer Feeding for All” (House Bill 2794/Senate Bill 824) would empower counties and schools — with the support of the Office of Child Nutrition — to conduct a needs assessment and create a robust plan around feeding hungry children out of school, (which, in addition to summer, includes weekends, holidays and emergency cases when schools are closed). It would also enhance current communication strategies to make all families aware of where feeding sites are in their district. Each county would be encouraged to create a plan that fits its capacity, needs, resources and assets.
At least one of the companion bills must be passed out of their house of origin before Feb. 26. The House version just passed through the Education Committee and awaits action from the Finance Committee. (There is a fiscal note of zero attached to this legislation.)
If passed, West Virginia would be a national leader again, becoming the 15th state to pass legislation related to summer feeding initiatives for students.
We hope that this straightforward, bipartisan bill can go the distance this year.
Honestly, our children can’t afford to wait longer.