At just 40 years old, my mom was diagnosed with lung cancer. Her tumor inoperable. A diagnosis that had the ability to change both our lives forever. But a surgeon in West Virginia decided to help my mom fight.
They saw scans of her tumor and knew there was a chance that, if they could remove her tumor, she would be cured.
The surgeon was right.
As a 16-year-old, I first witnessed the profound impact surgery has on a patient’s life — my mom’s life. And it was in that very moment, I decided I wanted to become a surgeon. I wanted to fight.
Today, our fight is with COVID-19. I’m deeply concerned that patients across West Virginia — just like my mom — might be forced to delay important, transformative, curative surgeries as hospitals fill to the brim with COVID-19 patients.
The delta variant of the virus is spreading so rapidly across our state that it now accounts for over 90% of new cases. There are now four counties across West Virginia with ICU bed capacity above 90% and, in Mercer County, ICU bed capacity reached 100% this past week. Unfortunately, only 50% of West Virginians are fully vaccinated.
The sharp increase of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia is causing patients to delay care — just like it was at the beginning of the pandemic. It’s because hospitals limit operations or because patients fear they might catch the virus while seeking care.
Patients across the state might now be forced to wait for surgery if our hospitals fill up and cannot accept new patients. Outstanding surgical outcomes in the United States are the rule, not the exception, but these outcomes hinge on the stability of and access to our health care system.
Research has shown that delaying procedures can have permanent and devastating consequences to one’s health. Delaying even routine procedures, such as cataract surgery, can lead to permanently impaired vision and blindness.
It is possible to stop the spread of the virus and keep our health system open. West Virginians need to step up.
Make getting vaccinated your No. 1 priority.
Vaccines work. They are safe and effective and prevent serious disease and death.
Gov. Jim Justice put it best last week when he urged West Virginians to make getting vaccinated a priority, saying, “If you’re not vaccinated today, nothing that’s going on in your life is as important.”
As someone who was born and raised in West Virginia, I know we’re too proud to let this virus beat us.
It’s difficult to watch community members across the state become sick because of a preventable disease and delay critical health care when vaccines can help keep our hospitals open.
Doctors are here to answer questions. If you’re hesitant about getting vaccinated, I encourage you to speak to your doctor and allow him or her to address your concerns and share information on the vaccine.
We need West Virginians to get vaccinated so our communities can get back to work and continue to thrive, and our health system — including surgeons like me — can focus on providing the highest quality care to patients the moment they need it, without delay.
It is possible to beat COVID-19 and stop its spread. Just as my mom proudly watched me graduate from medical school to become a surgeon after her own fight with cancer, I know she would be proud to see West Virginia fight COVID-19.
Encourage your family, friends and neighbors to protect each other.
West Virginians are in this fight together. You must encourage your family, friends, and neighbors to get vaccinated. This advocacy helps protect our community and ensure that the spread of COVID-19 does not burden hospital systems to the point where beds no longer are available.