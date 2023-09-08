Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A misguided stunt by a single senator with extremist views on abortion is jeopardizing our national security and putting American lives at risk. The blockade on military promotions led by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R- Ala., comes straight out of a far-right playbook that has long prioritized pregnancy over the lives and well-being of those seeking abortion care. But this time, it’s not just about pushing his ideology on unwilling women. It threatens our military readiness when significant foreign challenges are looming.

In protest of the Department of Defense’s policy of granting some support to members of the military who must travel to secure abortion care, Tuberville has used arcane Senate procedure to stall the president’s ability to fill hundreds of positions within the military.

Maggie Jo Buchanan is the senior director and senior legal fellow for the Women’s Initiative at the Center for American Progress.

Allison McManus is the senior director for the National Security and International Policy Department at the Center for American Progress.

They wrote this for insidesources.com.

