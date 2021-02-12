This op-ed was authored by owners of nine businesses in downtown Charleston within a 2-mile radius of the Solutions Oriented Addiction Response harm reduction program.
•••
Small businesses are under attack. We are being squeezed on all sides. Tax laws and regulations favor giant corporations over local shops like ours. Neglected schools and hospitals make it harder to attract and retain talent. It’s no wonder people are leaving West Virginia. Even before the pandemic hit, many of us were hanging on by a thread. We need all the help we can get.
That’s why we support the Solutions Oriented Addiction Response harm reduction program in Charleston.
Syringe litter is bad for business. That’s why we stand with SOAR, which runs the only 24-hour needle disposal hotline. SOAR also is the only harm reduction program in our area that hands out safe disposal containers. If the city wants to help with our syringe litter problem, don’t shut down the one program that’s doing something about it. Join with them. Answer SOAR’s call to install more syringe disposal boxes around Charleston.
HIV outbreaks are bad for business, which is another reason we stand with SOAR. Four years ago, the city faced a similar decision when it chose to shut down another needs-based harm reduction program. The result was not some economic boom. The result was an HIV and hepatitis outbreak that has made local, state and national news. That kind of attention scares away families, businesses and customers.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that needs-based harm reduction programs, like SOAR, reduce the spread of infectious disease by 50%. We should support every effort to stop the spread of these diseases.
Cruelty is bad for business. People with substance use disorder are still people. They are our nieces and nephews and neighbors. They are teachers, servers and small-business owners. They are people, like you and us. When local governments choose exclusion over inclusion, it hurts not only our bottom lines, but leaves a stain on our community. History has not judged kindly generations of discrimination — against women, against people of color, against members of the LGBTQ community.
In the coming weeks, Charleston will have the opportunity to stand on the right side of history.
We have heard a vocal minority of our neighbors argue that harm reduction somehow hurts our economy. They do not speak for us. While there are many issues that make it challenging to run a small business in Charleston, harm reduction is not one of them. These programs make our communities safer and more welcoming.
Right now, there are people with substance use disorder showing up in a church parking lot every two weeks, asking for help. If you choose to turn them away, don’t do it in our names. If you choose to criminalize the helpers and volunteers, don’t do it in our names.
Instead, we ask you to immediately certify, support and grow SOAR’s all-volunteer effort.
Without the support of government or big donors, they have scraped together the only harm reduction program in town that meets CDC guidelines. It reminds us of the way small businesses hustle against long odds. Our community needs more of that hustle, not less.