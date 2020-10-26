According to 17 Republican members of the West Virginia Senate, the phrase, “Black Lives Matter,” is “hate speech,” “inciting deadly and destructive riots, assassinations of police officers and the denigration of our Republic.”
I find that ironic and intriguing. While the Black Lives Matter movement has lasted slightly longer than the Confederate States of America, I cannot help but ask those same 17 Republicans if that line of thinking also means the Confederate flag is an expression of hate endorsing treason, disunion, the institution of slavery and white supremacy. What about a statue of a Confederate general on the Capitol grounds of the only state born of the Civil War?
Furthermore, I cannot help but wonder how many of those 17 angry Republicans spoke up and denounced the displays on GOP Day on March 1, 2019, that many deemed as anti-Muslim and Islamophobic. I wonder how many of those 17 Republican state senators spoke up to support or co-sponsor “The Fairness Act” to ensure LGBTQ West Virginians are not discriminated against when applying for jobs or seeking affordable housing.
I have yet to hear if any one of those 17 Republicans have spoken to Gov. Jim Justice about his unilateral decisions regarding the $1.25 billion appropriated by Congress to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Among those decisions is that much of that money sits somewhere, instead of being put to use to help countless West Virginians over these many months.
But a sticker with the letters, “BLM,” on football helmets is enough to awaken those 17 Republicans to write an angry letter to the presidents of West Virginia University and Marshall University?
Pope Paul VI once said, “If you want peace, work for justice.” How many of those 17 Republicans have walked or offered to walk with students of color on either university campus? How many have taken time to sit down (when the cameras are off) and speak — and most especially listen — to the fears, concerns and stories of West Virginians of color in every community?
Instead of getting all hot and bothered by three letters and a sticker or telling a Black man to stand for the national anthem, why not listen to the anger, frustrations, fears and stories of our brothers and sisters of color?
Is it somehow easier to feel the pain of damaged property than from being falsely detained and wrongly restrained because of the color of one’s skin? Why is it easier to tell a Black man to shut up and play than to point out any imperfections of our electoral, judicial and educational systems or acknowledge possible bias of an unknown number of not just law enforcement but teachers and others in positions of trust, regardless of how many or how few?
If only we had elected leaders who could sponsor, amend, defend and pass meaningful reform to ensure that, here in West Virginia, equality and justice for all are ensured, not assumed.
It is not enough for any one of us to say, “I am not racist.” We must be willing to not only prove it but to learn of it and remedy it. Maybe every law enforcement officer, judge, prosecutor and educator should be required to take racial-bias training to ensure that conscious, subconscious and, if possible, unconscious racial prejudice can be identified and treated.
Is West Virginia only welcome to those that look like us, pray like us, vote like us, love like us and think like us?
We need to start electing leaders of either party to the West Virginia Senate — and every other federal, state and local office — who have the courage to first legitimately listen, then speak with words and actions.
Rather than igniting, exploiting and magnifying anger, we need leaders who find, share and exemplify compassion and empathy toward all who choose to call West Virginia home.