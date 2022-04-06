As summer approaches, consistent access to nutritious food for many young Mountaineers remains in jeopardy. U.S. Senate leaders should act quickly to extend the federal Department of Agriculture’s child nutrition waiver authority.
We know flexibility in these summer feeding programs is key to success for programs and kids being served by them. Many program coordinators are struggling to plan, not knowing what rules will be in place this summer, and others are questioning if they will operate a feeding program this summer at all.
Our organization, Mountaineer Food Bank, which serves 48 of West Virginia’s 55 counties, is extremely concerned that the USDA’s authority to issue child nutrition waivers has not been extended. Without these waivers, millions of summer feeding programs’ futures are in flux, this summer and beyond.
In West Virginia, 1-in-5 kids doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from. Summer feeding programs, like Mountaineer Meals, is a lifeline for many students throughout our state. By partnering with schools, libraries and other community organizations in Braxton, Mercer, Calhoun and Clay counties, Mountaineer Meals served 123,630 meals to 952 of kids in 2021. In 2020, 1,405 kids were connected with 161,189 meals. This summer, we are excited to add summer feeding sites in Fayette, Gilmer, Nicholas, McDowell and Hardy counties, to help meet the sustained increased need for food assistance.
We know from previous actions that West Virginia’s senators, Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, care deeply about ending hunger among young Mountaineers. West Virginia families are hurting. Gas and food prices are historically high. Supply chain issues have wrecked family budgets and planning. Like families, summer feeding programs aren’t immune to economic factors and will face higher operating and food purchasing costs this summer.
Manchin and Capito can step up for young West Virginians and encourage Congress to act to extend the USDA’s child nutrition waiver authority. These waivers not only affect a program’s ability to feed kids throughout West Virginia communities but our ability to partner with and hire local workers to support these summer feeding programs.
Congress should recognize the important role these waivers play in feeding kids this summer and beyond by extending the USDA’s child nutrition waiver authority when they return to D.C. from the Easter recess.
Caitlin Cook, of Charleston, is director of advocacy and public policy for Mountaineer Food Bank.