On Wednesday, just a few days into the new school year, Kanawha County residents got their first look at a project that will change the face of Charleston and the future opportunities for many young athletes that call Kanawha County and West Virginia home.
As county and city officials detailed the methodical process that went into what we now know as the Capital Sports Complex -- an $80 million facility with a guaranteed return on investment, I could not contain my enthusiasm.
This investment doesn’t just highlight the beauty of private/public partnerships and government on all levels -- local, county, state and federal -- working together to deliver on what the people have asked for; it is truly about opportunity and the dignity of our young athletes. The facilities these kids play in now directly affect their future athletic opportunities.
See, I grew up club swimming for the University of Charleston Aquatic Team and went on to earn a Division I swimming scholarship. All those laps I did in a pool that no longer exists helped shape who I am today, but, even more importantly, it provided me with the confidence to know not only my worth but that of my teammates.
When I arrived at Youngstown State and began to learn more about my new teammates and the programs and communities they came from, there was always a glaring discrepancy: facilities. My high school did not have its own pool, nor did any other school in the county. And West Virginia held its long-course swimming championships (long-course swimming requires an Olympic size, 50-meter pool) in a different state because there was not an indoor 50-meter pool at the time.
My teammates were stunned. I, however, had long since accepted that as our reality.
These are just a few examples. I could go on, but it is time to move forward. Thanks to the leadership and partnership between Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission, as well as Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., our young athletes will come of age competing in facilities that mirror -- and exceed -- the athletic facilities across the country.
The economic impact of this investment can’t be questioned. It will follow. Sports tourism is one of the fastest growing aspects of tourism in America. In 2021, sports tourism created more than $39 billion in direct spending, up from $15 billion in 2019, according to the most recent study by the Sports Tourism and Events Association.
While a return on investment is always a win, what I am most excited about and proud of is the chance for our talented athletes to be seen and recruited at home. For Charleston and Kanawha County to continue to grow their reputation as amazing hosts for athletic tournaments and competitions. For that financial barrier that so many travel sports present to so many families to be chipped away and a world-class facility, which college recruiters will know and visit regularly, be in the heart of our blossoming downtown.
The proposed 247,000-square-foot Capital Sports Complex will house an indoor 50-meter-pool, six basketball courts or 12 volleyball courts, an indoor turf field, two wrestling mats, eight pickleball courts, a walking track and more, making it a premier location for regional and national events.
My path to a swimming scholarship took me out of state. College recruiters were not at my swim meets here in West Virginia, but they were at nationals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and the University of Maryland, where thousands of swimmers from across the country came to compete.
When we talk about keeping our young people here in West Virginia, it also starts with investments like this. Let’s build it. Let’s value them as athletes. Let’s give them the chance to shine under the big lights in their own backyard, and they just might stay here.
I support this project and I hope you will, too. Our kids and community deserve a facility like the Capital Sports Complex.
Caitlin Cook is an at-large member of Charleston City Council and avid supporter of recreation opportunities in the capital city.