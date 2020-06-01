Carey Jo Grace: We need to have the black community's back (Opinion)

I’m white. Really, really white. Irish, Polish, mountain-woman white. But the core of my identity is being a mama. Since the day my oldest son was born almost 29 years ago, my life has centered on keeping my children safe. And when I see another mama’s child get hurt, I help, if I can.
When George Floyd called for his mama, she couldn’t help him. The mamas of Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor and so many others couldn’t protect them. Right here in Charleston, the mamas of James Means and Freda Gilmore were helpless when their babies became victims.
While my heart breaks and tears fall every time I hear about yet another incident of police brutality or racial violence, I can never truly understand the pain and fear black mamas feel every single day and the lengths they must go to keep their children safe.
We white mamas don’t need to have “the talk” with our sons about how to act during a traffic stop. We don’t have to teach them to keep their hands out of their pockets to protect their lives; worry that they won’t come home if they wear a hoodie; or make sure they carry proof of citizenship everywhere they go. My son’s name doesn’t mean he’s less likely to get a job interview or be able to rent an apartment. His last name reflects European ancestry and, therefore, is not even considered to be “ethnic.”
None of this is even on a white mama’s radar.
Our children don’t have to worry about how their skin is perceived. Women don’t clutch their purses or cross the street when my son approaches. A friend’s son gets pulled over regularly, even in his own neighborhood. My son doesn’t — and I’m sure he isn’t a better driver. No one assumes my son is selling drugs if he hangs out on a street corner. In school, my son’s friends of color were likely to get in trouble for goofing off, while he got away with it.
I don’t worry about how I’m treated, either. Cloth grocery bags label me a hippie, rather than a thief who needs to be searched. If I have a flat tire, I assume the police officer who pulls over is there to help.
I want to help these hurt children and their mamas, but it’s not as simple as picking up a kid who fell off a swing. Helping requires deep self-reflection, difficult conversations and making personal and systemic changes. Helping is hard work.
Black and brown mamas need white mamas to help the in same way women need men who are allies in the fight for equality. Accept that we are part of the problem. Take the burden, shoulder the pain. Get over our guilt and work for change.
Culture doesn’t control us. The actions of people determine the values of a culture. If we change our own ways of thinking and acting, we create a new culture of individual accountability. If we the people demand new police, education, banking, employment, health care, environmental and racial justice policies, we overturn the culture of systemic racism and replace it with one of equity.
White mamas, we have to help. So do white dads, brothers, sisters, cousins and grandparents. We must recognize our privilege and use it for others. We need to ensure that no more children call for mama while being brutalized because of the color of their skin.