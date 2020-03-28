Carol Williams: Going viral in a literal sense

Those who think that “going viral” refers to a million views of an online video might have forgotten the term’s literal origin. If you’re trying to be an internet influencer, it’s a sign of success. But when a disease is said to go “viral,” we don’t seem to understand our bodies nearly as well as we do our modern technology.
For 12 years, I worked in a trauma center in downtown Chicago. Compared to the post-9/11 anthrax attacks, a smallpox scare, an Ebola outbreak and SARS, the symptoms of COVID-19 do actually seem to be just like the flu. So if you wonder why government is responding in ways we’ve never seen before, you’re not alone or illogical.
Medicine has discovered enough viruses in the past 50 years to understand some truths about them: They are unpredictable, unbelievably resilient and difficult to treat.
Unlike bacteria, they are not even considered a “life form,” since they only exist to replicate and change the cellular function of their hosts. In that sense, they are “hackers.” They can evolve to become weaker or more virulent.
And we don’t know much about this new virus. If it is still mutating, it could create asymptomatic carriers like “Typhoid Mary,” who famously infected others while never coming down with the disease herself. Even the experts don’t always come to definitive conclusions; they can’t always manufacture the ammunition to deactivate a virus until long after it spreads.
Like most health care workers, I had annual training for “CBR Preparedness,” to learn how the emergency system functions during a chemical, biological or radiation attack. I believe I can speak for many of us when I say that, even with our training, we are still unprepared to handle the chaos we all know is possible. It might depend on what the public does, or refuses to do.
One dreaded annual exercise was to set up decontamination showers outside our ambulance bay, in the event of a sarin-style gas attack; it was always scheduled in freezing January weather. In this scenario, victims are required to remove all clothing, dispose of all belongings in a bio-hazard bag to be incinerated, and shower — before being allowed to enter the ER for medical treatment. But those interventions are useless if unarmed hospital security guards can’t subdue anyone storming into the ER and contaminating the entire hospital, trying to save their wallets and watches.
And the subject of our lack of ventilators in hospitals has been recently mentioned with the proposal of refitting auto manufacturers to produce more. Those of us who have worked with life-support systems might be wondering where we will get more respiratory therapists — the specialized staff members who inventory, store, maintain and deliver clean vents to the bedside, then set up the parameters and adjust the settings. We can truck a shipment of equipment to a loading dock, but without qualified people to work them, they are useless.
It’s incredibly difficult to maintain isolation, even with protective garb plentifully provided in a negative-airflow hospital room. It’s even harder to do at home. That’s why caring for the caretakers always rates the highest priority in triage. But to put it bluntly, we are all unprepared. And I’d have to add that we’re unprepared even in normal times.
The suggestion to invest in preventative public health has long been a futile effort, lost in the conversations about high-tech medical advances, Big Pharma profits and our stalemate over insurance. The call for ridding the environment of disease-causing toxins has been shouted down as “job-killing regulations.”
As individuals, we continue high-risk lifestyles of smoking, obesity and drug abuse, which cause disease and disorders that strain our existing medical capabilities and budgets. And most importantly, any conversation concerning medical ethics has been mysteriously muted, with the only exception being women’s reproductive systems.
Obviously, we should make it a priority to plan for what might never happen, even though it might not happen thanks to our preparation. But unless you believe in being ready, at home, with food, water, cash and a bug-out bag with a bug-out plan, please do not blame your government for neglecting to do what you did not do, either. That is not the fault of this administration, or any other administration.
The sci-fi fans who predict that an invisible, microscopic nonliving entity could bring human civilization down might be correct. They probably watched the same episodes of “The Twilight Zone” as I did. Meanwhile, as the reaction to this virus has “gone viral,” it reminds us that we’re not in control of our physical vulnerabilities or the economic destruction that diseases can cause. Bankruptcy from medical bills is just as possible for a nation as it is for one person.
However, it’s not the fatalities from COVID-19 that could lead to our demise, it’s what we do next. That’s not just the responsibility of the doctors or politicians, and it isn’t done with simply buying more hand sanitizer and toilet paper. That’s a job that has to start with our own selves.