Carol Williams: The list is a mile long (Opinion)

One of the longest internet lists I’ve ever come across is a single Wikipedia page so extensive that it was almost too much for my bandwidth to process. To scroll through it requires a longer period of concentration than most of us can tolerate at one time, so a comfortable sofa is recommended if a person chooses to peruse, let alone digest, the gist of this list.
It is a record of registered Republicans who opposed Trump for election in 2016 and includes hundreds of elected officials, past and present, including both ex-president Bushes. It’s got senators, congressional representatives, government appointees, former cabinet members, governors, state legislators, business leaders and many other recognizable names.
Once you have taken a break for a meal and a nap, you could scroll through an embedded link to an index of newspapers that did not endorse Trump in 2016, including editorial boards who historically and consistently have supported Republican candidates in past elections. It also compiles media that made the unprecedented decision to encourage voters to “use their conscience” to vote for anyone else on the ballot but Trump.
It’s likely that the impeachment process will not reverse the results of the 2016 election; that election already overturned the majority vote of the people thanks to our Electoral College, in addition to being contaminated by the Russian government. Yes, it was “rigged,” as Trump claims, but in his favor. To oust him at this point might disappoint Putin more than it would most of the population of the U.S.
Now that 2020 is finally here, there will likely be many public figures encouraging voters not to re-elect someone who has made his party into a sinking ship. A better metaphor, from descriptions of those who have served in it, would be a garbage scow that continues to contaminate the seas that swallowed it. But I am aware that just because it’s floating in its own flotsam, with no lifeboats in sight, does not mean that its survivor will not prevail.
However, I am now convinced that the people in America hurting the most are not those in the Democratic Party. Those suffering the most pain are those who identify as ideological Republicans, philosophical Conservatives and conscientious Evangelicals and Christians, many of whom are respected political figures, journalists, celebrities, or ordinary citizens. They have been just as crudely bullied by their own president as his “liberal, lefty wacko” Democratic victims have. Some of them were concerned enough to have spoken up in 2016, and I expect they will again, this time with even more urgency. The next Wikipedia page may be even longer.
This column doesn’t allow me space for even a partial sampling of those who compose the Never-Trumpers, “human scum,” as the president calls them. But they include Mitt “Pompous Ass” Romney; Generals “Dopes and Babies” in the Department of Defense; Senator Jeff “He’s a Flake” Flake of Arizona; Mark Galli, editor of Billy Graham’s “far-left magazine Christianity Today;” writer Charlie “Dope” Sykes; and William Webster, former head of the CIA and the FBI “scum.” Then there is the organization called “the Lincoln Project” whose first statement was, “We are Republicans and we want Trump Defeated.” Its leader is George “Total Whack Job” Conway, husband of Kellyanne.
To heap it on, the “Alt-Right,” well represented in Trump’s Cabinet and Security Council, slurs moderate, mainstream establishment Republicans as “cucks,” borrowing the old English word cuckold, defined as “too wimpy to object when his wife cheats on him in plain sight.” Even on “Military.com,” the articles are often subtly critical of Trump, particularly his announcement recently that the traumatic brain injuries suffered by our troops from Iran’s Jan. 8 missile strikes “aren’t serious.” Comments from readers, mostly active-duty service members and veterans, about this Commander-in-Chief make my column today sound downright wishy-washy.
But no matter. His “fan base” shrugs it all off, because now it’s fun to be afraid, cool to be coarse and hip to be hateful. They prevail not in numbers, but in decibels, guffawing and giggling in the aisles with gleeful delight. The reality is that, over the roar of their deafening cheers and oversized MAGA posters, they can’t see that he is using them just so he can grab power for himself alone. Perhaps that makes them happy, but it makes the rest of us grieve.
When he ridicules the ideals we try to live up to, vilifies and terminates any who oppose him, sets policies intended to flip off half of the population and thrives on the chaos he causes, he splits us into two lists, miles and miles long. Depending on which America we want to live in, we are either being abused by this president, or are amused by this president.
Far better to suffer than to laugh.