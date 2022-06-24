So, you say you’re pro-life. You already had the bubbly of your choice chilling before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. Not so fast. Take this pro-life quiz to see if you really are.
Do you support pregnant women receiving high-quality prenatal care regardless of the woman’s ethnicity, location or income level, even if it costs you in the form of higher taxes?
Do you support high-quality, post-childbirth care for mothers and babies in the form of lactation consultants, visiting nurses, etc., regardless of the ethnicity of the mother and child, location or income level, even if it costs you in the form of higher taxes?
Do you support adequate paid family leave for all families with newborns regardless of the family’s ethnicity, location or income level, even if it costs you in the form of higher taxes?
Do you support high-quality child care and preschool for all working parents regardless of the family’s ethnicity, location or income level, even if it costs you in the form of higher taxes?
Do you support a high-quality public education system in which all teachers are paid adequately for the valuable work they do, regardless of the school community’s ethnic demographics, location or income level, even if it costs you in the form of higher taxes?
Do you support the provision of high-quality health care for all families, regardless of the family’s ethnicity location, or income level, even if it costs you in the form of higher taxes?
Do you support debt-free, post-high-school training for all young people who wish to continue their education, whether that be in a community college, vocational or trade school or a four-year public college or university, even if it costs you in the form of higher taxes?
Do you support reasonable gun safety legislation, enacted in an effort to help every baby born, regardless of the child’s ethnicity, location, or income level, stay alive long enough to complete school, even if that means you can’t have every gun you want?
If you answered “yes” to all the questions above, congratulations! You are truly pro-life. If you answered “no” to any question, then you are not pro-life. You are a hypocrite, and you do not deserve the bubbly in your fridge.