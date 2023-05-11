I am a member of the West Virginia Symphony Chorus. Because of that, I have met and rehearsed with all six candidates to be the next West Virginia Symphony music director and have performed with three. What follows are my observations and a recommendation.
All six candidates are good musicians. However, I had qualms with some rehearsal techniques I witnessed. Specifically, some candidates spoke rather softly or too quickly to be understood. I have had enough of conductors mumbling into music stands, so speaking too softly or quickly is a disqualifying issue.
Several candidates left me with the impression they really didn’t want to be here. I had to wonder whether they were using the WVSO search process to either get a better deal with their current situation or to burnish their interviewing skills to apply them somewhere else. Others left me with the impression they would be doing us a favor by being our music director. Still others seemed reluctant to move here.
With those thoughts in mind, I recommend Scott Woodard to be the WVSO’s next music director.
First, a disclaimer. I am a friend and colleague of Woodard and a member of the West Virginia State Philharmonic Orchestra, the college/community orchestra he founded at West Virginia State University.
I find Woodard’s rehearsal and conducting techniques to be excellent. He is always respectful of the musicians with whom he is collaborating. For example, he was the only conductor candidate to ask the symphony chorus if he could be heard clearly during our rehearsal. He will bring all of that to the WVSO.
Most of all, Woodard would be committed to the WVSO and would give the organization the stability it needs. As a West Virginia native committed to the state, he is definitely not using the WVSO as a steppingstone to somewhere else.
Woodard will give back to the community. In 2016, following catastrophic flooding, he organized the Orchestra of the Hills, a fundraiser to replace school music equipment lost to the flood. That’s just one, but one of the best, examples of just how much Woodard will give back.
In selecting its new music director, the WVSO is selecting a community leader, not just someone who can wave a baton. Scott Woodard is an excellent musician and conductor, a community leader and a committed West Virginian. He is the best choice.