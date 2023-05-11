Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I am a member of the West Virginia Symphony Chorus. Because of that, I have met and rehearsed with all six candidates to be the next West Virginia Symphony music director and have performed with three. What follows are my observations and a recommendation.

All six candidates are good musicians. However, I had qualms with some rehearsal techniques I witnessed. Specifically, some candidates spoke rather softly or too quickly to be understood. I have had enough of conductors mumbling into music stands, so speaking too softly or quickly is a disqualifying issue.

Carrie Swing lives in South Charleston.

