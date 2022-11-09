It’s feeling a lot like déjà vu in West Virginia.
In 1998, the tobacco industry and attorneys general from 46 states settled on a historic deal to pay for the health care costs of smoking. This was the plan: A portion of cigarette sales would provide money to states — about $206 billion in just the first 25 years, and payments would be made in perpetuity.
We remember the public feeling around the largest civil litigation in U.S. history. Big Tobacco knew for years that cigarette smoke causes cancer; they had a moral obligation to pay for the dire consequences of smoking. States also had the moral obligation to ensure that settlement funding was spent to help people quit smoking and prevent kids from starting.
West Virginia was one of the states that chose to raise a lump sum upfront and sell the rights to future settlement payments. With this money, the state established the Rainy Day B Fund. It also helped pay down the teacher retirement plan deficit.
What the settlement money didn’t do was what it was intended to do: prevent tobacco use and decrease the health care costs of smoking.
And then, in 2018, the West Virginia Legislature inexplicably slashed the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Division of Tobacco Prevention to, literally, zero. That number now sits at around $445,000.00. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that our state spend $27.4 million on tobacco cessation and prevention.
According to CDC data, West Virginia has the second-highest rate of smokers in the country — only slightly lower than Kentucky. We have the highest rate of maternal smokers and, according to the 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, we have one of the highest rates of cigarette use among adolescents.
Simply put, the tobacco settlement did nothing to stop the cycle of tobacco use in our state. The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids estimates that annual health care costs in West Virginia directly caused by smoking is $1.17 billion.
Now, nearly 25 years after the Master Settlement Agreement, we wonder if it will be remembered as a cautionary tale or a blueprint for how the opioid settlement funding will be spent.
We’ve read that a new funding structure will be created to spend the almost $1 billion settlement with manufacturers, wholesalers and pharmacies. Three percent of the funding will go to the state, 24.5% will be allocated to counties and cities, and 72% will go to a foundation that will decide how the funds will be spent.
Attorney General Patrick Morrissey has said West Virginia is in a position to be first in the nation in terms of per capita opioid settlements. He has stated that money from all opioid settlements will be distributed under the terms of the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding.
We’ve read the document and are relieved to see that the unmet needs of children affected by the drug epidemic are included in this memo. But we also remember the promises made to children, schools and health care providers back in 1998. Kids were at the top of everyone’s list of how to spend the settlement funding, but, in the end, they were all shortchanged. Generations of children have paid the price for these bad decisions.
West Virginia still leads the country in overdose deaths and neonatal abstinence syndrome. A DHHR representative told the Legislature last year that 6.6% of the babies born in West Virginia in 2020 had neonatal abstinence syndrome and another 14.2% of babies were born exposed to drugs. They said the average cost to taxpayers per case of these conditions is $2 million from the time of birth until the child reaches adulthood.
The physical and emotional toll that this epidemic has taken on West Virginia’s children is like tsunami size ripples that have upended their lives and rocked every government system that cares for them. And yet, we rarely see the needs of children at the forefront of strategic plans to address substance use disorder.
If we’re not intentional in addressing their needs now, how can we be sure children will be a priority once the funding is allocated? Will West Virginia’s kids receive more placating pats on the head or a commitment to which policymakers and stakeholders can be held accountable?
The opioid settlement funding should be spent as the tobacco settlement funding was promised, as an investment in the future of West Virginia. Any plans for allocating funding should be considered at an equitable table with pediatric health specialists, community stakeholders, and a robust evaluation team to ensure evidence-based practices are implemented.
If all are not careful, the best of intentions will be pushed aside to backfill budget holes, fund pet projects or curry political favor. Now’s the time to meaningfully say “kids and their communities come first” by making transparency and communication key to the process.
For years, West Virginians watched the tobacco settlement funding go up in smoke. We owe it to the children who will inherit this epidemic from us to prioritize opioid settlement funds for their healthy future.