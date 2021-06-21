In the ongoing trial between the city of Huntington and Cabell County and opioid distributors Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson, defense attorneys are arguing against local funding for children affected by the opioid epidemic. These drug distributors believe there is adequate federal and state financial support for them.
This isn’t true.
As the opioid epidemic escalated and spread, West Virginia’s schools financially struggled to adapt and respond to their children’s significant needs. While there have been no resources or efforts to accurately quantify these needs, some of them are obvious and substantial.
Since the 2012 school year, there has been a near 12% decrease of students enrolled in West Virginia public schools, yet there has been a 6% increase in the number of children qualifying for special education. Under federal disability and education laws, schools are required to identify students with disabilities and provide services to accommodate their needs through special education.
Children with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) qualify for Medicaid-funded health services in our schools, but the federal government currently pays around 80% of the bill. The state and county school systems pay for the rest.
As enrollment goes down, so does the funding via the state’s school aid formula. That’s fewer dollars from the state but more services needed on the local level. What’s more, the school aid formula doesn’t consider the specific needs of each student, but simply lumps all students into a single calculation.
During the 2019-20 school year, county boards reported employing nearly 900 teaching positions beyond what is provided in the school aid formula. That same year, they reported employing over 3,100 special education teachers. Only about 300 of these were funded directly by specific federal and state funding. The remainder were credited to the counties’ school aid, which must also cover math teachers, English teachers, principals, counselors, etc. — the same school aid that was 900 positions short to begin with.
By contrast, county boards reported school aid funding a total of about 230 central office administrators but averaged over 56 special education teachers per district. And this doesn’t even include classroom and special education aides, who numbered at least 850 — over 15 per county — all from the school aid formula, which is short of funding for over 1,800 school service personnel.
While some of the services provided by special education teachers can be applied for Medicaid reimbursement, not all are eligible. Additionally, Medicaid does not fund services for children with 504 plans or who receive medically necessary services but don’t qualify for an IEP. These services require more school nurses, counselors and other staff to provide them. If schools need more staff than covered by the school aid formula, it cost comes out of the county school system’s budget.
The number of children needing services continues to grow. In 2017, Project WATCH reported that the annual incidence rate of Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) was 50.6 per 1,000 live births per year for West Virginia residents. The U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality reports that in 2016 the national average was seven newborns diagnosed with NAS for every 1,000 newborn hospital stays.
West Virginia’s rate of NAS newborns is 614% higher than the national average.
Research shows that outcomes of NAS on children older than three can include lower IQ scores, problems with executive functioning, cognitive and developmental problems and higher rates of behavior problems that can become worse with time.
These children can also experience adverse environmental factors. As reported by the National Child Abuse and Neglect Data Systems in 2019, West Virginia has seen a 38.5% increase in child victims of substantiated cases of neglect and abuse since 2015.
Over the last 10 years, more of our students have lost parents to overdose or their parents have been incarcerated. These studens have been abandoned, have been abused or neglected, lived with family or strangers or in a residential facility, or have been institutionalized.
We’ve seen a rise in kids removed from their homes by the state and more kids in the foster care system — sometimes transitioning repeatedly to different homes and schools.
These are our community’s kids. They’re our public school students. They often struggle with educational attainment, exhibit extreme behaviors, disrupt class time, miss school and experience significant trauma — adverse childhood experiences — that will negatively affect their physical health for the rest of their lives.
And so, where are these federal and state-funded programs that can fix what has been broken? Responding to their needs requires additional staff, professional development, grant writing, faculty meetings and a growing list of care and services that we struggle to afford. Recent, very large grants related to pandemic relief will give West Virginia’s school a much-needed boost, but these funds come with a hard-and-fast expiration date in 2024.
Over the years, we’ve had school personnel who have become foster parents, churches who stock food pantries and hygiene closets in classrooms, and the parents who pitch in to make sure other kids in their child’s classes have money to play sports or a safe place to stay when there are problems at home.
To dismissively pronounce that there is an adequate response to any of this is astounding.
As the eyes of the nation remain on Cabell County as this landmark trial continues, we can’t allow the drug distributors an opportunity to spin a narrative that there has been a comprehensive, adequate federal and state response to the needs of children affected by the opioid crisis.