It’s been a rallying moment for our state. West Virginia has emerged as a national leader for our COVID-19 vaccination rollout, outpacing other states and enjoying the rare opportunity to take public health victory laps on the national news.
Actually, vaccinations are kind of our thing. West Virginia is known to have some of the best immunization rates for kindergartners and adolescents in the country. Our school vaccination laws are considered the gold standard. We’re the only state that doesn’t have nonmedical exemptions included in our policy and, because of this, we have not experienced a measles outbreak in 25 years. We’ve built and maintained herd immunity.
In 2019, 30 states reported measles outbreaks, including Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. We were an oasis of measles-free kids, and good public policy — passed and annually protected by our state Legislature — is responsible for that outcome.
However, like the rest of the country, we’ve loosened our grip. Almost a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, a troubling trend has emerged: A significant number of parents are postponing or skipping their children’s immunizations against highly contagious illnesses, such as measles, mumps and polio. A recent Blue Cross Blue Shield analysis found a 26% drop in vaccine doses in 2020. Forty percent of parents surveyed by Blue Cross said their children missed shots because of COVID-19.
Here in West Virginia, according to data from the Children’s Health Insurance Program, vaccination rates are down for every age demographic in the CHIP program between January and October in 2020, as compared to that same time in 2019.
The consequences of delaying or skipping vaccinations could be devastating for millions of children. Health care providers are bracing themselves for what’s been referred to as a “twindemic:” a breakout of measles or another contagious disease during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This can be avoided, if we take action now.
First, we have to get kids back in to see the doctor. We know parents have been wary of exposing their children to the health care setting during the pandemic, and with schools being closed or virtual and with changing schedules, a number of counties didn’t require students to get their vaccinations for school entry. All of this is easily remedied; parents or caregivers, schedule an appointment with your primary care provider ASAP. You can schedule an annual well-child exam where your child can get caught up on their recommended immunization schedule.
These visits give pediatricians or other providers an opportunity to assess a child’s overall health and determine if they are meeting critical developmental milestones.
And some childhood health issues just can’t wait. The pandemic has been hard on our kids; these exams include age-appropriate screenings, and providers can refer to mental or specialty care, if needed. It’s also nice to know that, thanks to the Affordable Care Act, there are no copays for this exam, regardless of your insurance provider.
If families don’t want to schedule a well-child exam, they can still schedule a visit to get kids up to date on their shots. Children who might not otherwise get vaccinated and who qualify can receive vaccines at no charge through the federally funded Vaccines for Children program.
Lastly, and this is directed to our legislators, please keep our school immunization policies in place.
Almost every year, one or many bills are introduced during the legislative session to rewrite our school vaccination policy. Even during a pandemic — a moment when vaccinations and herd immunity are paramount to ending the needless death and suffering of this contagious disease — bills have been introduced that would essentially end herd immunity for our children and adolescents.
We are incredibly grateful for the legislators who acknowledge the importance of maintaining strong immunization laws every session. We will rely on your continued vigilance to uphold this gold standard for West Virginia children and adolescents.
Please don’t lose sight of this during the fast-paced session, especially this year, when advocacy groups like ours can’t knock on your doors and ask for support.
We like this part of West Virginia’s reputation. We take care of our own. Parents and caregivers, please take care of your own by getting them to their pediatrician or primary care provider for their well-child exams and vaccinations.
Our kids have been through enough, so have our schools and health care system. We don’t need a twindemic on our hands.
And, West Virginia, we have a reputation to uphold. Let’s get as many shots in arms as possible, right away.