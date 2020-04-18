Caseman, Peters: Looking out for kids during crisis

Schools are closed. We’re working remotely and social distancing. We’re seeing the doctor remotely, via video or conference call. This is a frightening time for all of us, but we have the comforts of home. For some children, these isolated spaces can be traumatizing and sometimes dangerous.
For their sake, we can’t afford to be shortsighted. The threat that some children face during this pandemic goes well beyond contracting the coronavirus. This isn’t specific to West Virginia; it’s a global concern. UNICEF has urged governments “to ensure the safety and well being of children amidst the intensifying socioeconomic fallout from the disease.” Child abuse and domestic violence are increasing. While some families need better access to programs and services that can help them through this difficult time, in extreme situations, kids need to know there’s an exit path to escape dangerous households.
Like many states, West Virginia has seen the number of calls to the centralized intake of its child abuse hotline number decrease significantly over the past few weeks. The statewide shutdown of schools and daycares means that thousands of our state’s children are no longer interacting with mandated reporters — the school employees, after-school staff and childcare providers who are required, under state law, to relay child abuse concerns to authorities.
If we’re going to keep kids safe at a time when we can’t keep our eyes on them, we need to get real—and go beyond raising awareness. The safety net that often catches them is temporarily gone.
Importantly, we need to be good neighbors and reach out to all families to help those who are struggling. The same goes for those systems and communities that care for kids. Healthcare providers, public education staff, law enforcement officers, church members, coaches — you know who your struggling kids are. Check on them. Multidisciplinary teams can collaboratively develop and implement safety checks for at-risk youth to ensure no child is left behind during a pandemic. With internet usage increasing, communities must also intensify their awareness of both online safety concerns and social venues where children may be expressing fears or worries. If you’re delivering food to kids, engage with them and see how they are. In West Virginia, individual citizens are often not mandated reporters, but in this heightened time of concern, make yourself more acquainted with the signs of abuse and keep an eye on kids in your neighborhood. Use appropriate discretion and share any concerns you have with each other, and with Child Protective Services (CPS).
CPS has changed their protocols in working with families. Are they providing home visits wearing personal protective equipment (PPE)? Or working with kids and families via video conference? Whatever these changes are, new guidance needs to be shared with mandated reporters. If the child welfare system is limiting physical interaction with families, other systems that are providing “welfare check-ins” via call and video should be made aware.
Similarly, we know that schools often have a hard time keeping updated contact information on some students. There’s a chance that some kids have not been in contact with their teachers since schools closed. If so, personal visits should be made to the homes, and if the child isn’t there, the child welfare system should be notified.
And this collaborative spirit should continue after the social isolation period ends. This virus won’t be completely eradicated until there is a vaccine. Whatever new policies or processes are put into place once this first wave of the COVID-19 virus passes, we must ensure that kids’ needs are part of the planning. We must remember when first steps to address the opioid epidemic were taken in our state, children were not a priority. This was a terrible mistake. Any action we take has a reverberating response on our most vulnerable children. We’ve already seen an increase in overdoses in a few counties. Systems are struggling to ensure those with substance use disorder have access to care. We should ensure the kids in those homes have access to care, too.
We also suggest that the state Department of Health and Human Resources and our Legislature study ways to utilize the Project ECHO program to bring together experts in health care, public education and child welfare to share case studies and discuss strategies to better collaborate between systems when caring for kids who have experienced abuse and/or trauma. This can help inform and guide policy change as we continue to work though this unprecedented pandemic.
We’re grateful that legislators addressed the needs of kids affected by the drug crisis again this year by passing a comprehensive foster care reform bill, as well as a bill to begin addressing adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) in the primary care setting. We ask that at this critical time, we don’t lose sight of these same children. Their need for our help is greater than ever.
We are in this together — both in flattening the curve, and in protecting our children.
It’s everyone’s business to be able to recognize child abuse and neglect and to speak up about how to keep children safe, not only at home but also online. If you do suspect that a child is being maltreated, please call law enforcement and the abuse and neglect hotline at 1-800-352-6513.