Again, the transfer of power in our nation has been preserved. While this rendition may go down in history as the bumpiest changeover in a generation, it should make every American proud that our institutions withstood a vociferous battering and came out the other side intact.
While many newly elevated caretakers in our highest corridors of power will be tempted to focus on recrimination, it is imperative for the health of our republic that our leaders turn their attention towards healing and unity.
That lofty possibility has the chance to become a reality thanks to the United States senator who will serve as the lynchpin of the tenuous Democrat majority in the upper chamber: Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
A 50-50 split in the U.S. Senate was the outcome that the political class was most fearful of. They were scared of a tie, because compromise is not the most expeditious way to raise money for the next campaign — but that might be just what the nation needs to turn toward a new season of healing.
Manchin, an anti- abortion Democrat who has consistently voted for commonsense anti-abortion protections, will serve as the all-important “50th” vote in the Senate, giving him unprecedented influence over the congressional agenda and outcomes.
Manchin’s convictions and place of power pair especially well with President Joe Biden’s decades-long record of supporting life-affirming policy, such as the Hyde Amendment, which restricts federal taxpayer funding for abortion.
While the president walked back some of those career-long stances during the campaign, our current moment of division gives him the perfect chance to reclaim the ground that served him well for more than four decades.
In the coming years, the anti- abortion movement must be there to support advocates for human rights regardless of their party affiliation.
While they are sure to be shouted down by the most extreme elements of both the left and the right, the movement for life must welcome every leader who is willing to defend the full spectrum of human life, from the very beginning to the very end.
Manchin’s voting record is anti-abortion, but it’s also just commonsense. Even among members of the Democratic Party, more than 60% of voters are against late-term abortion, an important constituency that the president should take into account.
For the majority of its existence, the Democratic Party has been a welcoming home for those who value the human right to life. Defending life across the entire thread of human existence, from providing mothers with real alternatives that turn away from abortion to encouraging elder care that is patient-focused and never considers “cost-saving measures,” such as euthanasia, is our shared future.
A full-spectrum defense of our very first right is accurately encapsulated by the great President John F. Kennedy, a Democrat, when he said during his inaugural address that, “The same revolutionary beliefs for which our forebears fought are still at issue around the globe — the belief that the rights of man come not from the generosity of the state but from the hand of God.” Those rights demand recognition and protection.
The precarious nature of the functional Democratic Party majority in the Senate means that the most extreme, pro-abortion elements of the party will be reined in while anti-abortion Democrats, such as Manchin, will be empowered.
No party owns the anti-abortion movement, but we are proud to stand with any leader brave enough to stand up for our most persecuted classes. We look forward to working with Senator Manchin — and every lawmaker who is ready to stand for life.