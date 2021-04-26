It happened again.
Charleston is ground zero for a national overdose crisis. Hepatitis and HIV rates are on the rise from intravenous drug users sharing needles.
In 2018, then-Mayor Danny Jones decided to shut down the only harm reduction program in town that was following best practices to distribute clean syringes. At the time, the mayor ran roughshod against the advice of a broad coalition of medical professionals, faith leaders and people in recovery.
Last week, Mayor Amy Goodwin followed in his footsteps.
Many of us hoped she wouldn’t. Back in 2018, Goodwin ran in opposition to Jones’s hand-picked successor, J.B. Akers (who once referred to people with substance use disorder waiting in line for help as “a cattle call.”) Goodwin aligned herself with leaders in the recovery community. She threw her support behind harm reduction, promising to listen to health care experts.
She also wrote at the time: “Let me strongly state politics has no place in matters involving safety. None.”
Actions speak louder than words.
We believed the new mayor would make good on her campaign rhetoric and reinstate the needs-based harm reduction program that Jones had shuttered. But after she was elected, a year went by with no action. Then another year passed, and overdose deaths continued to climb. It is year three of her administration, and Goodwin has made no effort to reinstate the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s nationally-recognized harm reduction program.
Kanawha County had as many new HIV cases in the past year as all of New York City, which is nearly 50 times our size. At a briefing attended by the mayor, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called our HIV outbreak “the most concerning in the U.S.”
Earlier this month, the West Virginia Legislature passed a bill to restrict harm reduction programs and to fine programs up to $10,000 if they don’t meet the state’s restrictive, non-CDC-compliant requirements.
Last week, Goodwin and the Charleston City Council decided the Legislature didn’t go far enough. They added a criminal penalty to the fine. Goodwin, a Democrat, and 24 City Council members added what the Republican supermajority in the Legislature or any other city in the state had: misdemeanor charges. The message is clear. If you’re a nurse, pastor or volunteer who dares to follow CDC guidelines in the fight against Charleston’s outbreak, the city of Charleston will not help you. It will arrest you.
This new city ordinance is far worse than what we saw in 2018. The fallout will be worse, too. We know what happens next.
Without needs-based harm reduction programs to offer safe disposal, needle litter will rise. More of us will overdose. More of us will contract hepatitis C and HIV. More of us will die.
And we will remain an embarrassment to the rest of the nation.