I am running for Congress in West Virginia because we need an economy that works for all of us, not just a wealthy few.
The coronavirus pandemic has exposed even more sharply the economic divides in our country. We live at a time when just two families in our country have more wealth than half the population of our country, 160 million Americans. Wall Street recently finished its best quarter in more than 20 years, even as thousands of West Virginians waited weeks or even months for any kind of unemployment or small-business assistance to arrive.
The most fundamental divide in our country is not between Democrats versus Republicans, but rather top versus bottom. The top eight health insurance CEOs made $144 million in 2018 while millions of Americans struggle to afford health care or have lost employer-based health care as a result of our current crisis. No parent should have to forego their own health care needs to afford medicine for a child with cancer, and no one should be forced into bankruptcy because of a hospital bill, yet these are the sorts of health care stories I hear time after time.
Increasingly, our economy is dominated by a handful of wealthy corporations and individuals who can buy elections and write the rules to benefit them. We have seen all too well in this pandemic how quickly the federal government has moved to bail out large corporations and prop up stock prices, while small businesses fight over crumbs.
The COVID-19 pandemic will have a lasting impact on our economy. In this new economic depression, West Virginia needs a New Deal — to put people back to work, rebuilding our state to become more resilient and secure.
We must recognize the debt that the rest of the country owes to Appalachia for the coal and gas that have powered our country for so long. Billions of dollars have been extracted from West Virginia, yet we have consistently remained one of the poorest states in the country. I will fight to bring back billions of dollars of federal investment — and thousands of good-paying jobs — in safe drinking-water infrastructure, broadband internet, transportation infrastructure and reclaiming old mine sites.
I have spoken to small-business owners struggling with poor internet service and to local elected officials who know how much better our rural counties would be doing if we had reliable internet. Meeting these basic infrastructure needs is critical to diversifying our economy and attracting new businesses to our state.
As the country aggressively moves to address climate change and continues the shift away from fossil fuels to prevent future disasters from flooding and severe storms, I will fight for the resources to manage this transition in West Virginia. Imagine if we took just some of the $15 billion our federal government spends every year subsidizing the fossil fuel industry and invested that money instead in revitalizing West Virginia’s economy.
We can guarantee for everyone the basic economic rights of health care for all, quality public education, decent income and secure retirement. But we cannot do these things if we are not willing to confront the power of large corporations and wealthy interests, who have spent decades buying off politicians to rig the economy in their favor — to send jobs overseas, to avoid paying their taxes, to hide the truth of the climate crisis and to concentrate monopoly power to squeeze workers and small businesses.
Today, those same wealthy interests are writing new tax breaks for themselves into coronavirus relief legislation while thousands of West Virginians struggle to afford food and health care.
That is exactly why I am not taking corporate money in my campaign, and why I am excited that there are more than 40 down-ballot candidates running for office this year in West Virginia that have taken that same pledge. Together, we can build a government that truly represents all of us, and not just a wealthy few.