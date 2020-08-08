The pandemic in West Virginia is not headed in the right direction. It took us three months to reach 2,500 West Virginians with COVID-19, one month to double that to 5,000, and, at our current rate, we will top 10,000 by late August.
We are seeing outbreaks related to travel, churches and bars. Disease is spreading through intergenerational families. Hospitalizations, patients in intensive care and the numbers of those on ventilators are rising. After months of almost no nursing home outbreaks, they are again occurring. Historically, we have done well with our disease rates, yet there are no guarantees that will sustain. States across the South and Midwest are seeing COVID-19 quickly get out of hand. Putting the genie back in the bottle is difficult and painful.
It has been agonizing recently to see so many wrestle with decisions around how to perform perhaps the most critical of societal functions — educating our children safely and effectively. I hear parents, teachers, students, bus drivers, social workers, administrators, health professionals and others support, recognize and yearn for the benefits of in-person school done safely. The reasons range from education to socialization; nutrition to healthcare; and contact with caring adults to links with social services. The pandemic again uncovers issues of equity with not all students having internet access or the family flexibility to support remote learning and maintain job, housing or food security. Those most at risk may be the first to fall behind.
And the reality is it is not just students and teachers who benefit from in-person school. Businesses benefit from employees able to focus on their jobs. All of us benefit from the services those businesses offer and, even more so, the economic stability maintaining them provides.
Most teachers and educators want to make a difference. They care passionately about their work. They give of themselves and take risks daily — even greater ones with COVID-19. Like health care and public health workers, fire and police, or those in our military, educators sense and have a duty to serve.
And we have a duty to protect them.
We cannot deny that in-person schooling in a setting of rising numbers, intergenerational families, a workforce at increased risk, and a virus about which we continue to learn is not a valid concern. We cannot make the risks faced by staff, families and children go to zero, but we absolutely can and should do better.
My hat’s off to school staff, the state Department of Education, unions, advocates, health professionals and others sincerely trying to work this issue constructively and creatively. We should not make it harder on them than need be. There is no better way to protect our educators and our children, our businesses and our economy than to reduce disease spread. And it’s doable. Easy, no; doable, yes.
Dr. Bill Foege, a world-famous public health physician who helped rid the world of smallpox and set us on course to eradicate other infectious diseases, was asked how we should measure civilization. He spoke not to science, technology, wealth, education, or happiness. The measure that mattered was how people treated each other. Kindness was the basic ingredient from which all else followed. It is a lesson taught in schools, sports, youth groups and civic organizations. When taken in earnest and resulting in action, it drives us to equity, education, economy and health. It absolutely applies to pandemic response.
In one month, school starts. Our goal is not just to begin with realistic in-person options where possible, but to increase and sustain its availability safely over the months to come. The issues and planning are complex, the decisions even more so. School size, or at least smaller and consistent groupings, likely matters. Experience from other countries and even day cares who remained open here suggest the risk of disease outbreaks is lower among elementary than middle or high schools. What’s most important? The level of disease in the community. Disease rates vary by county and everyone involved needs current, trackable information specific to their own locale.,
School systems and educators need to continue developing plans that are specific, feasible, flexible and locally-tailored. Parents must think through options to determine which works best for their family, knowing none is perfect. And it is the job of all of us to make an already difficult situation easier by reducing community spread and improving the risk to benefit ratio for all. This requires layering actions, not any one alone.
So, reconsider where and how important that travel is and your ability to effectively quarantine upon return. Think twice before visiting the bar or party where precautions may not be taken. Answer the contact tracing call. Keep your physical distance; correctly wear the face coverings we all speak of; increase ventilation; wash your hands.
Most importantly, act on the fact that you and those you love are not invincible regardless of age, political party, level of patriotism, religious affiliation or your understandable desire to wish the pandemic were over or deny it even exists.
If you are a business, a church, or public official, model and enforce use of the tools and talents we’re gifted and have at our disposal. Lead the way. Serve as a beacon in your community or sector. Call others to action. Talk to school leaders to see how you can support their efforts towards both in person and remote learning. If data calls for targeted closures or suspensions, let’s do so for the sake of our kids and those who teach them.
At the policy level, we should keep expanding family and community broadband access; provide resources needed for schools to add staff for cleaning, to rent additional space, to train, to increase ventilation or to purchase PPE and supplies. We should commit short and longer term to enhanced school nursing, expanded school mental health and the economic stability of families.
There is power in collective, layered action, and the time for that is now. We owe it to our children and to those who teach them. In turn, it benefits us all.
Yes, we can keep writing our own, remarkable West Virginia story. For this chapter, though, we all have homework to do.