No question, $3.5 trillion (over 10 years) is clearly a boatload of money, although, interestingly, no more than 1.2% of the projected U.S. economy. As anyone who manages a family budget can tell you, being good stewards of resources means investing strategically.
Yes, it takes spending money short term to make it longer term.
At the societal level, without strategic investments, we are forever “pulling people out of the river,” rather than addressing what’s pushing them in upstream. “Can we afford to spend trillions?” is perhaps not the right question. The more salient one is, “Can we afford not to?”
Most Americans think health is driven by individual choice — what we eat, how much we exercise, what substances we opt to use or how we seek health care. Reality is, our “individual choices” are not so individual. They are more symptom than cause. The choices we make, or even have available to us, are shaped long, long before by modifiable societal factors. Their impact starts in childhood, before we can walk or are even born. They disproportionately affect communities of color and those in poverty, but they dramatically cost us all. We already are spending trillions on treating fully preventable disease and its secondary effects (lost productivity, violence, incarceration, etc.).
So what’s the root issue? Health is heavily driven by the economic stability of families and the environment we establish through policy. It’s the air we breathe, the education we get, how well we nurture children, our connectedness to community, the social biases we allow to play out, the food we have available nearby, the likelihood of violence in our neighborhoods and our individual and collective resiliency in the face of disaster (including climate-related disasters).
Just and fair societies create the conditions where all have the opportunity to make healthy choices, live in safer environs, offer their gifts to the community and help our children grow and thrive. Compared to other countries, we as a state and nation have not met this challenge.
Our paradigms of “rugged individualism” and telling people to “pull themselves up by their bootstraps” might sound good politically, but they won’t work long term for most American families, unless we create the environments and conditions that support people in doing so.
“What about those with an ‘entitlement mentality?’ ” some ask. Yes, perhaps it’s a learned and sometimes generationally passed-on trait from not having opportunity or agency. We shouldn’t get stuck in the short term trying to manage people out of such at the expense of fixing the underlying problem.
Once partly up that slope, people and families gain strength and endurance to continue to grow, generation to generation. It takes investing in people now to build the future.
Which investments make the most long-term difference? Those that provide safer and more nurturing childhoods. Toxic stress in childhood (e.g., stressors from financial insecurity; dealing with the effects of substance use or mental illness; experiencing domestic or emotional violence; lacking supportive family, social and educational environments) has lifelong and incredibly costly health and societal consequences.
They trigger “fight or flight” hormones affecting organ, tissue and brain development. They physically change how our minds and bodies deal with life in adulthood. They increase the risk of adult heart disease, depression, kidney disease, obesity, teen parenting, substance use, violence and incarceration. The consequences can be passed from one generation to the next, if children don’t have protective buffers — positive and supportive childhood experiences.
Longstanding federal estimates are that preventing these adverse childhood experiences could reduce adult depression by at least 44%, smoking by 33%, lung disease by 25% and unemployment by 15%. Adverse childhood experience-related illness is estimated to cost the United States $748 billion annually. That’s $7.5 trillion over the proposed 10 years of Build Back Better.
In West Virginia, we know all too well the cost of substance use alone, in both lives and dollars.
We are not destined to live with these issues. There are proven interventions that work. Build Back Better includes many of them. They include increasing the financial stability of families (paid leave, child tax credits, flexible and consistent work schedules, affordable child care).
Creating positive supportive experiences in childhood as a buffer (quality and universal early education, youth activities, linking youth with a caring adult) also are key. These must not be single-year investments but built into our societal and political fabric. Countries that invest long term in such see far lower rates of violence, incarceration, substance use, depression and chronic disease.
We have the opportunity to invest in people in ways that build society, that get at upstream causes and shape our economy. Can we really afford not to spend $2-3 trillion? Do we really want to give up the opportunity to make a difference?
Yes, the political reality of the work requires compromise. Our policymakers, in their desire to be fiscally responsible (a good trait but often spoken to only in the short term), should neither cut off our nose to spite our face nor kill impact through death by a thousand cuts. We must commit long term to investments with the greatest societal return (such as paid sick leave, parental leave, child tax credits, universal pre-K).
Extending child tax credits for simply a year is only a COVID-19 Band-Aid. Imposing parental work requirements for the same is taxing children and the rest of us with higher costs and risk in the long term.
Spending trillions must be put in context. It is not the end of capitalism; it is the building of democracy and the middle class to take part in the same. We have the resources to do so in our country and can sustain such, if we invest in changing the structures and systems truly shaping our health and our economy. With capitalism and freedom come societal responsibility — individually, corporately and politically.
Freedom, independence and growth are not free.