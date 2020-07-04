Cathy Slemp: It will take togetherness to beat COVID

It has truly been a joy and honor to serve West Virginia through the Bureau for Public Health, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, in our wild and wonderful state for so much of my career. With staff, partners and colleagues at local, state and national levels, I am proud of what we have accomplished. Things such as:
n Advancing the ability of West Virginia communities to respond to emergencies and disasters be it flooding, HINI, hepatitis A, HIV clusters or COVID-19.
n Expanding access to preventive services like immunization or contraception.
n Highlighting the impact tobacco has on our state or the emergence of vaping among our youth so citizens and policy makers can work to save lives, advance health and protect our economy longer term.
West Virginians with substance use disorder and their families have taught me a great deal. It has been inspiring to connect with people where they are, support them in taking responsibility for their own health and that of others to the extent possible and watch them move into recovery, rejoin family and come back to the workforce — our workforce.
COVID-19 has been an unprecedented situation for all. Public health, with our partners here and across the nation, has shared information to inform early planning and helped implement community mitigation measures — in West Virginia, even before our first identified case. We have expanded testing in an environment of limited resources; electronically linked almost all entities testing for COVID-19 to our West Virginia surveillance system; built new capability for contact tracing; and made almost real time data on new cases available from old and archaic information systems. We have helped colleges, businesses, schools, residential care, state agencies and individuals think through complex and unique situations. And we have learned from and with our long term care facility leaders about managing this disease in better and safer ways.
Public health has continued WIC, home visitation, environmental health, medical examiner responsibilities and other essential services, sometimes in different or even expanded ways to meet new needs. We have advocated for critical prevention measures like childhood immunizations to continue. We have continued to move forward on medical cannabis. We have worked with African American communities and Hispanic/Latino populations to sadly, once again, speak truth to the importance of social equity to health. Clearly, we know well in West Virginia that health and economy are integrally intertwined.
As a result of working together, West Virginia remains one of the lowest incidence states for COVID-19 in the nation. We have “flattened the curve” for months and kept our hospitalization rates down even among a population at incredibly high risk for serious disease. While every death is one too many, we have seen fewer than most. We have dramatically decreased the frequency and size of nursing home outbreaks across our state through visitation restrictions, infection control measures, screening, testing strategies that continue to evolve even today, and close partnerships between healthcare, professional associations and government to learn and adapt together. West Virginia is and can lead the way in understanding COVID-19 in rural, high-risk communities. Many have accomplished much together. We should not stop here.
West Virginia, along with the rest of the nation, is at a critical juncture, with increasing cases and understandable societal fatigue. It is not about safe versus not safe. It is about everyone managing risk — individuals, agencies, the private sector, communities, the state. Doing so can allow us to sustain our businesses, get our kids back to school, return to worship together and protect those at greatest risk.
Until we have a vaccine, it may look different from the world we knew. None of us like remembering the mask when we go out, or standing apart from those we love, but we do so for exactly that reason, and to make West Virginia shine.
I have every confidence that West Virginia can continue its remarkable track record if everyone implements guidance in practical ways and if we work in collaboration across sectors, public and private. We do it to protect others, ourselves, our health care system, our economy and our state. This event reminds us that prevention works and that the power to make a difference is truly in all our hands.
What do we need moving forward here and as a nation? We need stronger and more robust technology and information systems for public health; the ability to develop, hire and retain a workforce that typically is full of passion and dedication, but few resources; continued development of our emergency management infrastructures; a commitment to both the science we will continue to learn and to new ways of translating and implementing it; and in every state, vaccine delivery plans that are rapid, trusted and flexible. Finally, we need stable funding for public health not only in crisis but in times of calm.
And we as public health professionals need to be open to change and innovation; to new ways of planning, of communicating science, of using technology, of understanding what drives social change in today’s world. We need to use information from soon-to-be upgraded data systems to guide action, policy and quality improvement. And, perhaps most importantly, we need to engage individuals and communities to recognize their own strengths and gifts — not only to recognize them but to use them so all can change and grow. What we each do affects each other.
At the end of the day, we need public health to be not only a profession, but a societal value. COVID-19 reminds us of that lesson. What will you do to act on it?