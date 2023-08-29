Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

To Americans, the cry for freedom still rings in our ears. Sometimes, it’s a clanging noise and at other times it’s the sweet melody of America the Beautiful. The clanging starts when one person in our country is denied the very rights granted to us in our Constitution.

The 60-year anniversary of the 1963 Washington Freedom March is upon us. On Aug. 28, 1963, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke his famous words in the “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial. Sixty years later, we are still discussing King’s speech and his words that carry hope to this day.

Stories you might like

Cece Brown, of Charleston, is a retired administrator and social worker. After losing a son in 2014 to a heroin overdose, Cece and her husband, Bobby, dedicated themselves to helping those in recovery, founding Ryan’s Hope to advocate for treatment beds/recovery residences and conducting recovery advocacy both statewide and nationally.

Tags

Recommended for you