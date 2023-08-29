To Americans, the cry for freedom still rings in our ears. Sometimes, it’s a clanging noise and at other times it’s the sweet melody of America the Beautiful. The clanging starts when one person in our country is denied the very rights granted to us in our Constitution.
The 60-year anniversary of the 1963 Washington Freedom March is upon us. On Aug. 28, 1963, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke his famous words in the “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial. Sixty years later, we are still discussing King’s speech and his words that carry hope to this day.
The sheer emotion represented in the speech is the heart of the freedom movement. Much sweat and tears went into organizing the 1963 march, but the hope is what is remembered.
King’s dream resonated with people that “one day, this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed, that all men (and women) are created equal.” King’s words spoke of his own children; he spoke directly to each person; he spoke to each individual struggle. King looked into the eyes of each person and breathed hope into their souls. The movement ran on his hope like a car on high-test fuel. His words stirred action. The 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act followed his 1963 call to action.
We all dream. But King’s dream was emotionally charged with the same American freedom that had already been promised years before. His speech brought a belief that dreams can become reality. But it would take work to make that happen. The heartbeat of King’s hope is a driving force to this very day. Freedom still rings in the echoes of his voice from long ago.
I have questioned how we as Americans seem to repeatedly pull the freedom rug from under the feet of fellow Americans. I came upon the words of a local Charleston man who stood beside King in the very church that King spoke, the Rev. Ronald English. As a young man, English was at the 1963 March on Washington, and later served as King’s associate pastor at the same church. I can only imagine the words of hope and love he heard from the pulpit in Atlanta and from the podium at the Lincoln Memorial.
This year, English identified the need for healing in the criminal justice system, the educational system and the health care system. He believes that changing the focus to healing is needed. Not reform. Not change. He recommends healing. Healing is the action word accompanying hope.
English has taken hope a step further. Healing is filled with growth, possibilities and positivity for all who are created equal. Equal means we all prosper, we all live to our full extent and we have compassion for our communities. Healing means we build people up and cheer their accomplishments.
Who wouldn’t want to see such an American dream — a place where people are respected, differences are honored, voters have the right to freely cast a vote and democracy is cherished.
Healing deals in truths. Without the truth, there is no room for healing. It is imperative that we have honest conversations and learn the true facts of our histories. We must live in reality, not a facade of our own making. English’s call for healing is timely and needed. It transcends generations, cultures and situations.
It all began 60 years ago on a hot summer day, when a man with a dream spoke of freedom and 250,000 people stood in agreement as King ended with the familiar aspirational refrain, “Free at last! Free at last! Thank God Almighty, we are free at last.”
This week, we celebrate King’s call for freedom at the historic march in 1963 and we stand with English in a call for healing today.
The question becomes — how do we begin to heal? I am listening.
Are you?
Cece Brown, of Charleston, is a retired administrator and social worker. After losing a son in 2014 to a heroin overdose, Cece and her husband, Bobby, dedicated themselves to helping those in recovery, founding Ryan’s Hope to advocate for treatment beds/recovery residences and conducting recovery advocacy both statewide and nationally.