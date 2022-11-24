Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

At his first State of the State address, in 2017, Gov. Jim Justice brought an ax and tackle box, explaining that he had met an older woman along a Wyoming County roadside selling anything she could to get by.

This was also my first State of the State after being elected to the House of Delegates, and I was awestruck to watch the address in person that I had seen for years on TV. I remember well the governor’s revelation that “I carry the tackle box and ax every day. I can’t stand how good we are and how troubled we are and how many people are hurting.”

Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, represents the 17th District in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Recommended for you