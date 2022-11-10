As the son and the grandson of Purple Heart recipients, this time of year is extra special to me.
My father and grandfather were both members of the military. My father served during Vietnam and my grandfather served during World War II.
Following the war, my grandfather worked in the mines – doing what he needed to do to put food on the table. Today, there are thousands of West Virginia veterans who can’t provide for their families – or in many cases, themselves.
It breaks my heart to think that there could have been a time when my grandfather or father wouldn’t have been able to make ends meet and to know there are veterans struggling with basic needs like food.
When I joined the Mountaineer Food Bank Board of Directors in January 2022, and learned about how West Virginia’s veterans struggle with hunger, I made a promise to myself, my colleagues and my family to help.
Currently, the Mountaineer Food Bank’s Veterans Table Feeding Program helps thousands of veterans in our state get the food they need to thrive. With two distribution sites, one in Beckley and one in Clarksburg, the food bank distributes boxes filled with both fresh and non-perishable foods to veterans in need. Volunteers deliver hundreds of additional boxes to homebound veterans.
While it’s incredible to see how many people the food bank is currently helping, we know that many more need assistance.
Last month, Huntington National Bank pledged $150,000 to help expand the Veterans Table Feeding Program to Charleston and Parkersburg. As part of that donation, we worked with Pikewood Creative to develop a video that showcases the impact of this program. You can view the video at WVenriched.com.
Whether it’s addressing food insecurity, homelessness, or any other need our veterans face, I encourage everyone to get involved.
This year, instead of simply posting a thank you to veterans on social media, take the time to serve the veterans who sacrificed for all of us. Offer to volunteer, and if your finances allow, donate. Support our veteran-owned businesses across the state. Ask the veterans you know how you can help veterans who’ve been home for decades and those who are just returning.
Our gratitude is great, but our actions are greater.
So please join me in thanking our veterans for their service. To those who served, thank you for choosing to call West Virginia home. We are grateful for you.
To find out how you or your business can help support the Veterans Table visit mountaineerfoodbank.org/veteranstable.