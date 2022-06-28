As a parent of two children involved in athletics in the Charleston area, I along with other parents have worked many tireless days and nights to prepare grass and dirt fields for our children’s practices and games.
For the nine years I served as president of the Capital Midwestern Little League, the parents and many of our volunteers raised thousands of dollars to keep our four grass and dirt fields in pristine conditions for our players. In those years, the Capital Midwestern Little League was home to over 300 Charleston area kids from ages 5 to 15. Many days and nights, I along with many other moms and dads, cut grass, drug the dirt infields, filled holes and repaired those same fields from the rain or storms that might come through Charleston and cancel games for our kids. And the only reason for all this work? So our kids and other players had fields to play on.
At the Capital High School soccer field, many days and nights went into laying grass sod, repairing sprinkler heads and water lines, spreading grass seed and filling dirt and muddy areas from damage from games or storms. However, with the parent volunteers we had, all these field responsibilities were completed. Why? So our kids and other players had a soccer field to play on. Luckily this field is now turfed for kids from Capital High, Horace Mann Middle School and West Side Middle School to play on.
When I was elected to Charleston City Council in 2018, one of my main priorities was to do whatever I could to enhance athletic or recreational facilities in Charleston for the youth of our city. Turfing our fields was my top priority. Our kids need better recreational centers and fields to play on. Our Charleston youth should be our first priority and providing these children more opportunities to play and succeed in our city is a must.
Thanks to Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, her amazing administration, and members of Charleston City Council we can now say we are enhancing our playing surfaces and recreational facilities and investing in our youth. The investment in our city with turfing 10 fields will accommodate several different leagues, sporting events and future sports tourism throughout the entire city. This investment will not only impact the lives of our young people but will bring even more sports tourism to our great city.
The investment in turfing our city fields will be the biggest economic development that many of us have witnessed in several years. Turfing our fields will bring visitors from surrounding states to watch their children or relatives at future tournaments we will host. We will see our restaurants, our hotels, our local small businesses all flourish due to this one investment in our city. We have seen the success of various sports tournaments at Shawnee Park and most recently at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. And now, with the turfing of our fields, our city can succeed in sports tourism for years to come.
While I’ll miss the days and the memories of working on these fields, I can’t wait to see the smiles of our youth when they get to step on to our new turfed field of dreams in their own city of Charleston. Hopefully, their time on the new fields will make memories they can cherish for years to come.