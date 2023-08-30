Across rural America, where poverty rates run high, health woes are a fact of life and the drug epidemic has formed a stranglehold, the struggle is being compounded by the shredding of the community fabric and the loss of the institutions that stitch that fabric together.
Since 2005, 195 rural hospitals have closed, 100 of them shuttered for good and 95 that no longer provide inpatient services, according to the University of North Carolina’s Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research. Dozens and dozens more facilities are at risk of closure because of financial stress, according to the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.
This turns things from bad to worse in places that can least afford it, not only impacting public health but taking away jobs and setting off a ripple effect on strained local economies.
That’s why it is so important to recognize what is happening in Williamson. That community, already stung by the decimation of the coal industry, lost Williamson Memorial Hospital in 2020, when the former ownership closed the facility and declared bankruptcy.
The Williamson Health & Wellness Center, a federally qualified health center formed a decade ago, is stepped in to fill the void, purchasing Williamson Memorial in 2020 for $3.68 million. Since then, it has invested more than three times that amount in modernizing the facility.
Bringing Williamson Memorial back is a passion for Williamson Health & Wellness Center. This was plain when I toured the facility recently with other community leaders and found the improvements simply breathtaking. The interior and exterior have been fully remodeled, state-of-the-art equipment has been added and the facility has been updated to meet the latest regulatory requirements.
Dr. C. Donovan “Dino” Beckett, CEO of Williamson Health & Wellness Center, explained that the work has been painstaking and arduous and is yet incomplete. New operating suites are still to come and the reopening of the emergency room will follow once other services are fully online.
The hospital business is as difficult as it is vital. Essential services that patients need most frequently cost rural hospitals more than they can afford to provide.
Relying on Williamson Health & Wellness Center’s services as a federally qualified health center, the New Williamson Memorial plans to use an integrated care model to succeed where so many others have struggled.
Seeing is believing, and what I saw during my visit to the New Williamson Memorial is that the leadership and staff of Williamson Health & Wellness Center are deeply serious about this important work, they have a concrete plan and the skill necessary to execute it.
In the Legislature, we have done our part to help all hospitals by ensuring that payments through the state Public Employees Insurance Agency are equitable.
Williamson Health & Wellness Center’s blueprint is one other health care providers across rural America might well replicate. This effort deserves our praise and support and the attention of all those seeking to relieve the plight of rural health in this country.
Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, represents the Sixth District in the West Virginia State Senate.