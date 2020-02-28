Charles A. Parker: Salango has vision for WV (Opinion)

Most people who travel this great state, spend their time looking out their car windows trying to catch a glimpse of our scenic landscape or the plentiful wildlife that grace our mountains. For me, it’s different. I’m constantly on the lookout for heavy equipment while I drive across West Virginia.
Most would ask why heavy equipment?
The answer is simple: Heavy equipment means construction, and construction means growth and prosperity for our state. Construction jobs are the backbone of our country. New construction means better schools, better roads, new parks, new offices, and community gathering places. Construction projects not only give those hard-working men and women a job site to go to each day, but they show growth and progress in our state.
As the business manager for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 132, it’s my responsibility to make sure that those in elected office see to it that our 4,000-plus members can go to work building a better and stronger West Virginia.
Someone who has demonstrated that vision of moving West Virginia forward is Ben Salango.
Sadly, most politicians don’t have the vision to see the importance of construction but Ben Salango does. It’s exactly why he will make a great governor.
Salango has demonstrated this with the vision for the successful Shawnee Park Sports Complex project, in Dunbar. This project was championed by Ben during his first few days as a Kanawha County commissioner.
Commissioner Salango made it a priority and collaborated closely with the community to understand the change and importance of this project. He also worked diligently to make sure the project was done by contractors who hire local union workers who are trained and prepared to complete major projects like this on time and on budget. I’m proud to report that the Shawnee Sports Complex was completed without a single workplace accident.
Ben’s vision for this state-of-the-art sports facility is bringing millions of dollars into the Kanawha Valley.
This is just one example of what’s to come if we elect Ben Salango as governor. Ben has the vision to execute more major projects throughout West Virginia, as well the commitment to the hard-working West Virginians who build them. He will be a governor who will make sure everyone who wears a hardhat to work will be paid an honest wage and treated with respect.
Ben has the experience to know what it takes to create jobs and get investments that will deliver economic growth for many years to come and has proven that he can get things done. We’re confident that he will make upgrading roads, bridges and schools a priority when he’s governor.
Ben is the candidate who best understands the issues facing West Virginia workers, and we know that he’ll always have our backs. We look forward to working together to secure a more prosperous, safer and stronger West Virginia.
With Ben Salango as our next governor, I know we will see more heavy equipment across West Virginia and, in turn, more people working good-paying jobs.