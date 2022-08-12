I recently wrote an op-ed advocating for the construction of publicly owned fiber for broadband, and I linked public ownership of the fiber to competitive choices, better service and lower prices.
I got a few “atta-boys” and a few, “the government should stay out of it and let capitalism work” responses. As for the government staying out of it, that ship sailed long ago. Government intervention in broadband has a long and storied history. The definitive work on this history is “The Book of Broken Promises,” by Bruce Kushnick. Here’s my Reader’s Digest version of what happened, but I rely heavily on Kushnick’s numbers.
The formation of the cable TV industry is an excellent place to start the story. Did you ever wonder why the telcom companies didn’t try to compete with the early cable TV companies? The answer is government intervention. The phone companies already had poles, pole rights and cables. So it made perfect sense to be in the cable TV business. But back in the early 1970s, when cable TV was just starting, the Federal Communications Commission prohibited telephone companies from transmitting video. In addition, the telephone companies weren’t allowed to have financial interests in cable TV companies operating in their service areas. Congress later codified that decision in the Cable Act of 1984. The FCC had some excellent reasons, but that was still government intervention.
America has always struggled with monopolies. The Sherman Antitrust Act in 1890 was our first pass at protections. The general principle was to preserve a competitive marketplace to protect consumers from abuses. The Telecommunications Act of 1996 was America’s first attempt at reforming regulations on telephone and broadcasting companies. This act was the first legislation to encourage competition in the telecommunications sector and the first to address the internet. President Bill Clinton supported the legislation and expected the benefits of growth and competition. At first, he got what he expected.
In less than two years after the act was passed, 9,335 internet service providers (ISPs) were operating in the United States. America on Line, EarthLink, CompuServe, AT&T and Prodigy were among the largest. This growth was enabled by the Telecommunications Act of 1996 because the Bell operating companies were compelled, by the act, to lease the required telephone lines to ISPs at wholesale rates.
Youngsters were spending so much time online that parents were installing second telephone lines so they could still use the phone. In 1996, BellSouth installed 1 million new telephone lines for existing customers. The telephone companies wanted even more, despite the increased revenue from installing new lines.
The Bell operating companies lobbied the FCC and promised to build fiber to millions of homes, if they didn’t have to make the networks open to ISPs. The FCC bought that story and then reclassified the internet “modem services’’ from telecommunications to information services. Information services did not enjoy the wholesale rate benefit under the act. Two years later, the number of wireline ISPs fell to just over 1,500. Dozens of companies went bankrupt, and thousands of people lost their jobs. The promised fiber? Well, we’re still waiting on that to happen.
The FCC, an independent government agency, undid the will of Congress by reclassifying the internet from a telecommunications service to an information service. This move effectively limited internet access choices to only the telephone companies and cable TV providers. As a result, at least 49.7 million Americans have access to broadband from only one of the seven largest cable and telephone companies. At least 83.3 million Americans can access broadband only through a single provider. Comcast and Charter maintain an absolute monopoly over at least 47 million people, and another 33 million people only have slower and less reliable DSL as a “competitive” choice.
I hesitate to bring this up, but I think it’s fair to tell you. The FCC chairman at the time of this decision became president of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association after his tenure at the FCC. The press reported his annual salary to be $2.2 million.
The good intentions of Congress to create a competitive market for telephone and broadband services were undone by the FCC and industry lobbyists. Unfortunately, despite the good intentions of Congress, only 17% of Americans today have any meaningful broadband choices. So the next time someone tells you that internet access is an industry issue and the government should stay out of it, try to remember three things.
- First, before this current round of broadband funding, the federal government subsidized the broadband monopolies to the tune of $400 billion to expand coverage. Those taxpayer dollars propelled America to No. 27 on the “Most Connected Nations” list.
- The second thing to remember is that the industry is the problem.
- The third thing to remember is that the government has never been out of it.