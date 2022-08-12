Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I recently wrote an op-ed advocating for the construction of publicly owned fiber for broadband, and I linked public ownership of the fiber to competitive choices, better service and lower prices.

I got a few “atta-boys” and a few, “the government should stay out of it and let capitalism work” responses. As for the government staying out of it, that ship sailed long ago. Government intervention in broadband has a long and storied history. The definitive work on this history is “The Book of Broken Promises,” by Bruce Kushnick. Here’s my Reader’s Digest version of what happened, but I rely heavily on Kushnick’s numbers.

Charles Dennie is the former director of the West Virginia Office of Broadband and now works as a consultant for municipal broadband initiatives.

