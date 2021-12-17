As the U.S. Supreme Court mulls a case out of Mississippi that could have an effect on the Roe v. Wade decision concerning abortion, it’s an opportune time to look at that landmark ruling and what it actually states.
Jane Roe, a pseudonym, a single woman, a resident of Dallas County, Texas, instituted this federal action in March 1970 against the district attorney of that county, alleging that she was unmarried and pregnant; that she wished to terminate her pregnancy by an abortion; that she was unable to get a “legal” abortion in Texas because her life did not appear to be threatened by the continuation of her pregnancy; and that she could not afford to travel to another jurisdiction to secure a legal abortion under safe conditions.
The Texas statutes challenged by Roe made it a crime to “procure an abortion” as therein defined, or to attempt one, except with respect to “an abortion procured or attempted by medical advice for the purpose of saving the life of the mother.”
Roe claimed that the Texas statutes were unconstitutionally vague and that they abridged her right of personal privacy, protected by the First, Fourth, Fifth, Ninth and Fourteenth amendments of the U.S. Constitution.
In the Supreme Court’s first decision in the Roe case, the majority of the court (seven of them) in their opinion acknowledged that, while “[t]he Constitution does not explicitly mention any right of privacy [or “personal privacy”] ... a line of decisions [of the court, identifying 15 of them], going back perhaps as far as [1891] have recognized that a right of personal privacy, or a guarantee of certain areas or zones of privacy ... exist under the Constitution.”
However, the majority of the court in its Roe decision and supporting opinion initially ruled that the “right of privacy [is] founded in the Fourteenth Amendment’s concept of personal liberty and restrictions upon state action [which] is broad enough to encompass a woman’s decision whether or not to terminate her pregnancy. The detriment that the State would impose upon the pregnant woman by denying this choice altogether is apparent.”
The court then went on to represent that “the detriment” is not singular but multiple, being manifested in at least six possible ways identified by the court.
The court’s reference to “restrictions upon state action” obviously had reference to the requirement in the Fourteenth Amendment that a state’s deprivation of a person’s liberty had to be “without due process of law.” Sec. 1 of the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution, effective May 9, 1865, declares that “No State shall ... deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”
This is identical to language in the Fifth Amendment, with the exception that the Fifth only notes violation of due process through federal law, while the Fourteenth Amendment refers to state action.
Surprisingly, the court, in its Roe v. Wade decision and supporting opinion, does not discuss what constitutes “due process of law,” which, if accorded by the state to a person claiming it has deprived him/her of a “liberty,” would be a defense of an action against the state for a claimed deprivation. Justice William Rehnquist, in his dissenting opinion in Roe v. Wade, noted that the “liberty” referenced in the Fourteenth Amendment “is not guaranteed absolutely against deprivation, only against deprivation without due process of law.”
Perhaps a reason the court did not focus on the meaning of the phrase in Roe v. Wade was that it would never be operative in a woman’s choice to abort her pregnancy. Were that to be so, it then becomes plausible that the term “liberty” does not embrace a woman’s choice to abort her pregnancy and is limited to mere freedom from bodily restraint resulting, say, from an incarceration.
The court’s second decision in Roe v. Wade, as it pertained to privacy and due process, went on to say “that this right is not unqualified and must be considered against important state interests in regulation” and noted “that those federal and state court decisions that have recently considered abortion law challenges have reached the same conclusion” in “that at some point the state interests as to protection of health, medical standards, and prenatal life, become dominant” an approach which the court, in Roe v. Wade, said it “agree[d].”
The court went on to say that, “[w]here certain ‘fundamental rights’ are involved,” as the court apparently believed they were in Roe v. Wade, then “these rights may be justified only by a ‘compelling state interest.’” In its ensuring discussion of a “compelling state interest,” the court was of the view “that the word ‘person,’ as used in the Fourteenth Amendment does not include the unborn”; that “it is reasonable and appropriate for the State to decide that at some point in time another interest ... that of potential human life, becomes significantly involved;” that the court “need not resolve the difficult question of when life begins;” that, “[w]ith respect to the State’s important and legitimate interest in potential life, the ‘compelling’ point is at [fetal] viability,” meaning that the fetus can survive outside the mother’s womb, which, at the time of the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, was around 28 weeks of pregnancy, and which, because of improvements in medical technology, is around 23-24 weeks now; and that, subsequent to that time, a state “may, if it chooses, regulate, and even proscribe abortion, except when it is necessary, to preserve the life or health of the mother.”