I recently read a book by Dr. Katie Mack, a theoretical astrophysicist exploring a range of questions in cosmology, the study of the universe from beginning to end, titled “The End of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking).”
The term “Everything” in the book’s title means “all that exists,” which, on its largest scale, includes the universe as a whole that had its beginning about 13.8 billion years ago in the Big Bang, when the universe went from a state of unimaginable density, which would have included the room in which we were born and the distant galaxies all of which would have been close enough to touch, into an expansion, that continues today. From that perspective, the Earth or the world is a sentimental speck of dust lost in a vast and varied universe.
While the focus of Mack’s book is how the universe will end, she also reveals how and when our world will end. While “The End of Everything” does not discuss the end of a human life in death and what might follow, humans generally are interested in descending order the three ends, individual life, the earth and the universe.
Mack, who obtained her doctorate from Princeton in 2009, then joined the University of Cambridge and now teaches at the University of North Carolina, commences her book focusing on how the world we live in will end, stating, “The question of how the world will end has been the subject of speculation and debate among poets and philosophers throughout history. Of course, now, thanks to science, we know the answer: it’s fire. Definitely, fire. In about five billion years, the sun will swell to its red-giant phase, engulf the orbit of Mercury and perhaps Venus, and leave the Earth a charred, lifeless magma-covered rock. Even this sterile smoldering remnant is likely fated to eventually spiral into the Sun’s outer layers and disperse its atoms in the churning atmosphere of the dying star. So: fire. That’s settled.”
Later in her book. Mack represents that, “In about four billion years, Andromeda and our own Milky Way galaxy will collide (the Andromeda Galaxy is now hurtling towards the Milky Way Galaxy at 110 kilometers per second) creating a brilliant light show. Stars will be flung chaotically out of their orbits, forming stellar streams that stretch across the cosmos in graceful arcs ... . The Solar System as a whole will probably survive [the colliding galaxies] more or less. Not the Earth, though. By that time, the sun will have already begun to swell to red-giant size, heating up the Earth enough to boil the oceans and completely sterilize the surface of all probability of life.”
As for the end of the universe, Mack observes that its fate “is still an open one,” being “an area of active research in which the conclusions we draw can change drastically in response to very small tweaks in our interpretation of the data.”
In her book. Mack explores five possibilities of how the universe might end: the Big Crunch; Vacuum Decay; Heat Death; Big Rip; and Bounce, each of which she explores. While these are possibilities of how the universe might end, she assures her readers that the universe will, ultimately, end.