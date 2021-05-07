Simply stated, court packing is an act of Congress to add more members of the U.S. Supreme Court beyond the current nine. The goal would be to make the court more likely to sustain certain acts of Congress or be favorable to groups or ideologies.
The Constitution requires the existence of the U.S. Supreme Court, but it does not specify its number of judges. That’s a prerogative of Congress to decide, as it did in 1869, when it set the number at nine, which has not been changed since then.
“Court Packing” is a popular derivative of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Judicial Procedures Reform Act of 1937, wherein he unsuccessfully implored Congress to add more justices to the Supreme Court to obtain rulings sustaining the constitutionality of his New Deal legislation. The court, on more than one occasion, had ruled some aspects unconstitutional in Roosevelt’s first term of office.
Fast forward about 80 years to 2020 and the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the ensuing deep political divide between the Democrats and the then Republican-controlled Senate, with respect to confirmation of Ginsburg’s successor in the latter weeks of President Donald Trump’s administration. Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy on the court, and her nomination was confirmed by the Senate on Oct. 26, slightly over a month after Ginsburg’s death.
The current Supreme Court is comprised of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., and Associate Justices Clarence Thomas, Stephen G. Breyer, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Barrett. Progressive Democrats perceive the makeup of the present court as constituting a 6-3 conservative majority, with Sotomayor, Kagan and Breyer being the three liberal members of the court.
When it became evident that the Republican-controlled Senate would confirm Barrett, some progressive Democrats in Congress declared that, if Democrats won in the November election, they should consider increasing the number of justices.
If the issue does come up, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to his credit, has stated publicly that he will vote against it.
But let us assume that a proposed increase in the number of Justices from nine to 13 passes the Senate and House and becomes law, and President Joe Biden nominates four new justices in accordance with Senate and House authorizations and the Senate confirms them. Let’s say the court is then comprised of seven justices like Ginsburg, Sotomayor, Kagan and Breyer. What would we have then?
Justices Ginsburg’s, Sotomayor’s, Kagan’s and Breyer’s dissenting opinion in National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius, provides a good indication that these seven justices would exceed their federal power.
That case challenged the constitutionality of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) of 2010, or Obamacare as it is sometimes referred to.
A key provision of the ACA as originally adopted was its individual mandate, which required most Americans to maintain “minimum essential” health insurance coverage. The means of satisfying the requirement was to purchase insurance from a private company. Beginning in 2014, some of those who did not comply with the mandate were required to make a “[s]hared responsibility payment,” couched in terms of a financial “penalty” to the federal government, payable to the Internal Revenue Service with an individual’s taxes.
The first government defense claimed in support of the individual mandate, particularly its penalty provision, was that it fell within the power granted by the Constitution to Congress to “regulate commerce.”
Five justices went against this argument. Ginsburg, her fellow female justices, Sotomayor and Kagan, and one male, Breyer, dissented.
For citizens who value their freedom and want to protect it from the court’s evolving intrusions into their lives, as I believe most West Virginians do, such as a reinterpretation of the Commerce Clause, should be thankful for the Senate’s action in approving Barrett to take the place of Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, most especially so since Barrett is an avowed protégé of late Justice Antonin Scalia and his originalist judicial philosophy.
In her confirmation hearings, Barrett defined “originalism” as meaning that the text of the U.S. Constitution has the meaning that it had at the time people ratified it, doesn’t change over time, and it is not up to the justices to update it or infuse their own policy views into it.
Citizens who value their freedom and want to protect it from the court’s and Congress’ evolving intrusions into their lives should also applaud Chief Justice Roberts, Scalia, former Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Thomas and Justice Alito for their vehement disagreements with Justices Ginsburg, Sotomayor, Kagan, and Breyer and their desire to extend federal power to regulate just about everything a person can do.
They have allowed Americans to keep their freedoms.