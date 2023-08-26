Editor’s Note: This is final entry in a series of op-eds examining public education in West Virginia. The Gazette-Mail encourages readers to share their views in letters to the editor or op-eds submitted via email to opinion@wvgazettemail.com or ben.fields@hdmediallc.com.
Marc S. Tucker is the editor of the much-acclaimed book titled “Surpassing Shanghai: An Agenda for American Education Built on the World’s Leading Systems.”
Tucker notes that “a quality teacher must possess a high level of general intelligence, a mastery of the subjects to be taught, and a demonstrated aptitude for engaging students and helping them understand what is being taught.”
Using Finland as an example, Tucker states, “applicants for admission to teacher’s college who are accepted must survive a two-stage review. The first stage is a document review. To make it through this stage, they must score very high on the national college entrance exams, have a high grade point average on their high school diploma, and have a strong record of out-ofschool accomplishments while in high school. In the second phase they must complete a written exam on assigned books in pedagogy, interact with others in situations designed to enable a skilled observer to assess their social interaction and communication skills, and survive interviews in which they are asked, among other things, to explain why they have decided to become teachers. They are admitted to a teacher education program only after they have passed all of these screens.”
In a concluding chapter of that book, Tucker responds to the question of “What would the education reform agenda be for individual states if it were based on the strategies used by those countries whose students achieve at the highest level in the world?”One of his “action agendas” is titled “Develop a world-class teaching force.” There, he urges states to:
- Raise standards for entry into teacher education to internationally benchmarked levels—including standards for general intelligence, level of mastery of subject matter content, and ability to relate to young people—with rigorous selection processes.
- Move teacher education out of second- and third-tier institutions and into the major research universities (as Finland did years ago).
- Insist that teachers at all levels have a depth and breadth of mastery of the subjects they will teach comparable at the bachelor-degree level to that of the people who will go on to graduation education in those fields.
- Make sure that prospective teachers have excellent skills in diagnosing student problems and prescribing appropriate solutions.
- Design the teacher preparation program on a clinical model, with plenty of clinical experience under the constant supervision of master teachers in real settings.
- Raise the criteria for teacher licensure to internationally benchmarked levels and never, under any circumstances, waive the licensure standards in the face of a teacher shortage.
- Make sure compensation for beginning teachers is and remain comparable to compensation for other professions; add the amount necessary to attract capable teachers to hardship locations and specialties in shortage; tie amounts to steps on the career ladder.
- Provide for an induction period for new teachers of at least a year, during which time they are supervised by master teachers who are released from full- time teaching for this purpose.
- Construct multiple career pathways for teachers, one of which is into school administration, another of which in within teaching, and all of which provide for merit-based advancement with increasing responsibilities and compensation.
“Surpassing Shanghai” observes that while “many countries pay lip service to the importance of attracting and retaining a high-quality teaching force, few have pursued this goal as single-mindedly as Finland,” the result has been that “Finland has managed to make teaching the most desirable career choice among young Finns” resulting in “teaching [now being] a highly selective occupation in Finland, with highly skilled, well-trained teachers spread throughout the country.”
In contrast, young people in West Virginia are not likely to regard teaching in its public schools the most desirable career choice. That attitude needs to change in West Virginia to make teaching a more attractive profession, and the Legislature and the public have roles in making that happen.