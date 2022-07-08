The July issue of the Mayo Clinic Health Letter has an informative feature article on shingles, a painful condition that an adult can develop from previously having had chickenpox as a child.
“The virus that causes chickenpox ... doesn’t leave your body, even after the chickenpox rash has healed. Instead it lies dormant in nerve tissue near your spinal cord,” the article states.
The Mayo Clinic Health Letter states that a person’s immune system typically keeps the virus from flaring up.
“But when your immunity is weak or distracted, the virus can reactivate. This can happen naturally as you age, and therefore shingles occurs most frequently in older adults,” the clinic states. “In addition, your risk of shingles is higher if your immune system is weakened due to certain diseases, such as HIV, or certain treatments and medications such as chemotherapy, radiation or steroids.
“Shingles typically appears on one side of the body because the virus usually reactivates along one nerve pathway,” the article said. “The hallmark of shingles is a painful rash that most often appears as a horizontal band of blisters on one side of the torso. But the rash can appear anywhere, including the neck or face.
“Pain occurs in the same general area as the rash. The pain usually begins before the rash appears, but some people may not develop a rash at all. You may only experience mild pain. Or the pain may be so intense that it is mistaken for a heart attack, appendicitis or other serious health problem.”
The article goes on to warn that shingles “can sometimes involve a nerve near your eyes, which may lead to blindness. Rarely, you can experience inflammation of the brain (encephalitis), facial paralysis, hearing changes or balance problems. For these reasons, shingles involving the face requires an immediate visit to a health care provider.”
The referenced Mayo Clinic Health Letter notes that, recently, “A new and improved shingles vaccine” has been developed “known as Shingrix, [which] plays an important role in reducing your risk of shingles and subsequent postherpetic neuralgia.”
Charles McElwee is a retired lawyer, a graduate of the WVU Law School and a cofounder of Robinson & McElwee.